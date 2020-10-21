 Crater Lake Enters the Tequila(ish) Game | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 21, 2020 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Crater Lake Enters the Tequila(ish) Game 

A focus on rare or unique spirits for Bend distillery turns to an agave-based spirit

By

click to enlarge CRATER LAKE SPIRITS
  • Crater Lake Spirits
Crater Lake Spirits is adding an entirely new flavor profile to its lineup of spirits—but don't call it tequila. The Bend-based spirits maker is rolling out the next in its Rare Spirits Collection, this time featuring a product made from agave. The Agave Spirit Reposado will taste like a tequila—but since the spirit was aged in Oregon, rather than made entirely in Mexico, Crater Lake can't technically call the spirit a tequila.

Mexican authorities heavily regulate the use of the term "tequila" to define blue agave spirits made primarily in the state of Jalisco—though some other Mexican states also have limited authority to use the term on products made in those states, too. It's the same approach used by French authorities to regulate the term "champagne," to exclude any sparkling white wine not made in the Champagne region of France.

"The spirit was sourced from a small distillery in Mexico several years ago and was aged in used Crater Lake Reserve Rye Whiskey barrels for eight months," said Alan Dietrich, CEO of Crater Lake Spirits. "The Rare Reposado is a 100% blue agave spirit distilled in Mexico. It actually conforms to the definition of tequila, but because we aged it here in Bend, we cannot legally call it this. This is a very rare, unique interpretation of the style."

The bottles were released Oct. 14 and available for $34.95 in the tasting rooms in downtown Bend and in Tumalo. Both spaces have been keeping regular hours—with social distancing and other safety protocols in place, of course.

The first release in the company's Rare Spirits collection was a Barley Whiskey, a five-year malted barley whiskey released earlier this past summer and available only in Crater Lake Spirits' two tasting rooms. The company expects to release more additions to its Rare Spirits collection in the coming year.

Crater Lake Spirits
1024 NW Bond St., Suite 102, Bend and
19330 Pinehurst Rd., Bend
craterlakespirits.com


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Musicians Say "No" to Trump
Heavy Mental
Vote 2020: All the Source Weekly's Candidate Endorsements
Letters to the Editor 10/22/20
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 22
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Early Church Service Limited Space

Early Church Service Limited Space - Prineville

Sun., Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Pets in a Pandemic

    Pets in a Pandemic

    With so much stress out there, pets' roles as emotional caretakers have become all the more apparent. Locals share how their pets are helping out
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • Feed Your Mind at Bend Design, Online

    Feed Your Mind at Bend Design, Online

    Promoting design thinking continues amid the pandemic, with an online series of presentations, panels, films and more
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • Candy Crawl Planned in Prineville Oct. 31

    Candy Crawl Planned in Prineville Oct. 31

    A Halloween event that gives kids a way to trick or treat during this pandemic year
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 21-28, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation