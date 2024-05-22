April's Healing Hearts Event Inspired Hundreds to Help End Child Abuse

click to enlarge KIDS Center M ore than 600 people made a difference at KIDS Center's Healing Hearts event, held Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Riverhouse on the Deschutes. This ore than 600 people made a difference at KIDS Center's Healing Hearts event, held Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Riverhouse on the Deschutes. This

annual event is a key fundraiser for KIDS Center and helps fund critical services for children and families impacted by abuse.



Thanks to the generosity of the Central Oregon community—including 33 local sponsors and 602 attendees—KIDS Center raised just over $180,000. These funds will help KIDS Center provide child abuse evaluations, family advocacy, and therapy at no cost to families.



John Carroll, Chief Meterologist for NewsChannel 21 provided a warm introduction to the event. Guests were treated to musical performances by Dove String Quartet and vocalists Charlene Chi, Shaylee Laemmle, and Lucinda Mone.



This year's Healing Hearts program focused on KIDS Center's forensic interview team. The nonprofit's three highly-trained forensic interviewers shared how the interview is conducted to reduce trauma for the child and promote healing. Guests learned how KIDS Center's facility dog, O'Malley, aids the forensic interview process by helping children feel calm and less anxious.



Guest speaker Stacy Neil, Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney, shared how a child's recorded forensic interview serves as crucial evidence if a child abuse case goes to court. Said Neil, "We would not have the success that we do in holding offenders accountable without the work they do at KIDS Center."



Healing Hearts is intentionally held in April each year, to align with National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This year's Healing Hearts program closed with a call for every person in the room to help end abuse by getting trained in child safety. Rachel Visser, KIDS Center's Prevention Education Manager, highlighted three popular trainings: SafetyNet, Let's Talk About It, and Darkness to Light.



These trainings are offered all year-round, all across Central Oregon as well as virtually. KIDS Center trainings are offered in both English and Spanish, and are free for the public. Said Visser, "Get trained, and you can help make the world a safer place for kids."



The 15th annual Healing Hearts was presented by Brooks Resourcews, Steele Associates Architects, and Tennant Developments. The event was also supported by media sponsor NewsChannel 21 and venue sponsor Riverhouse on the Deschutes.