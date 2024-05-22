Nine Local Non-profits to Receive Grants Totaling $37,700

N

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

ine local non-profits will receive grants totaling $37,700 from the James A. Lee Community Gift Fund this Thursday, May 9th.To announce and celebrate the non-profits receiving grants, Rosell Wealth Management (RWM), hosted its annual Giving Gala on May 9 at 10 Barrel Brewing (Eastside). The event served as a platform to honor the dedication of the selected non-profits and to inspire others to join in the spirit of giving and community engagement.The James A. Lee Community Gift Fund was established in 2022 by RWM in honor of longtime Bend resident, active community member and former executive director of Abilitree, Jim Lee. Each year, a percentage of RWM's profits are allocated to the fund. Clients of RWM are invited to complete grant applications for local non-profits that are near and dear to their hearts.The intention is to make an immediate and lasting impact by helping those in need in the Central Oregon community. "We are thrilled to continue the tradition of the James A. Lee Community Gift Fund and to support these incredible organizations" said David Rosell, founder of Rosell Wealth Management. "At RWM, we believe that giving back is not just a responsibility but a privilege.Through the James A. Lee Gift Fund, we aim to leverage our resources to create meaningful, sustainable impact in our local communities." Rosell Wealth Management is an independent financial planning and wealth management firm that has been based in Bend, Oregon for almost 25 years.The firm specializes in helping empower confidence in their client’s retirement with a focus on wealth distribution & legacy planning. Founder David Rosell is a renowned speaker and the author of three books, Failure is Not an Option, Keep Climbing and In The Know.Grant Recipients include Assistance League of Bend, La Pine Community Food Kitchen, New Each Morning, J Bar J, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, OUT Central Oregon, Boys & Girls Club of Bend and Oregon Natural Desert Association.