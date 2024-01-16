 Scam Alert: Email Scam Selling List from Bend Chamber of Commerce 2023 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Scam Alert: Email Scam Selling List from Bend Chamber of Commerce 2023

By

The Bend Chamber is warning that Scammers are posing as the Chamber and emailing with an offer to purchase a list of 1000+ attendees/registrants/members from Bend Chamber of Commerce 2023.


click to enlarge Scam Alert: Email Scam Selling List from Bend Chamber of Commerce 2023
Bend Chamber

If you receive such an email, do not respond and simply delete it. The Chamber reports that it does not sell lists from any of Chamber events. Also, there is no such event as “Bend Chamber of Commerce 2023.” Communications that the Chamber sends will have the official Chamber logo and branding.

If you have questions about a suspect email and want to verify that it is from the Bend Chamber, please contact:

Shelley Junker

Membership Lead

[email protected]

Or

Garrett Jaenicke

Director of Marketing & Member Services

[email protected]


