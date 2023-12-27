 Exploring the Hemp Industry's Ups and Downs | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Exploring the Hemp Industry's Ups and Downs

Upcoming Science Pub looks at the challenges for farmers, industry

By

In 2015, shortly following the advent of a pilot program, there were 13 registered growers of hemp in Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. In the summer of 2019, there were 1,342 registered growers on 46,219 acres in Oregon – leading Oregon State University's Crop and Soil Science Department to posit that hemp would soon beat out cattle ranching to be the number-two export commodity in Oregon, with an expected net sales of $1 billion. The Source Weekly reported those massive numbers in a July 2019 feature story – but the years since then have showed far less impressive numbers. Nearly as soon as the hemp industry began to rise, it began to fall.

click to enlarge Exploring the Hemp Industry's &#10;Ups and Downs
Courtesy OSU-Cascades
Gordon Jones explores the trajectory of the hemp industry at the next Science Pub at OSU-Cascades.

That path will be the topic of an upcoming Science Pub at Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend. Presenter Gordon Jones, an agronomist with the OSU Extension Service in Central Oregon and an associate professor in the OSU College of Agricultural Sciences, will present a talk on the hemp industry, titled "The Roller Coaster of Hemp in Oregon." The Jan. 16 talk will explore topics including shifting regulations, challenges in farming in an untested market and how nefarious actors contributed to the industry's rise and fall, according to a press release from OSU-Cascades. In addition, Gordon's talk will shine a light on the work happening at OSU's Global Hemp Innovation Center.

click to enlarge Exploring the Hemp Industry's &#10;Ups and Downs
Courtesy OSU-Cascades
Gordon Jones.

The upcoming Science Pub takes place from 5:30 to 7:15pm in the Charles McGrath Family Atrium in Edward J. Ray Hall at OSU-Cascades in Bend. The $22 price tag includes entry into the event, as well as a light, pub-style meal. Beer, wine and other drinks are also available at the no-host bar.

OSU-Cascades' Science Pubs are public events that "take the science out of the laboratory and bring it to you." Other recent Science Pubs have included talks on how the bacteria of wolves might improve the health of domestic dogs, the "secret life of sharks," and how to curate your social media experience by being "selective, positive and creative." Information on past and upcoming Science Pubs is available at osucascades.edu/community-connect/science-pubs.

Science Pub: The Roller Coaster of Hemp in Oregon
Tue., Jan. 16, 5:30-7:15pm
Edward J. Ray Hall, OSU-Cascades
1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend
$22

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Smoke Signals
All Culture

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Smoke Signals

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 27- 1, 2025

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation