 A Celebrity Chef Takes Over the Walt Reilly's Building | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

A Celebrity Chef Takes Over the Walt Reilly's Building

Brian Malarkey and his brother, who grew up in Central Oregon, to revamp the space as a "hipster cowboy steakhouse"

By

The space recently known as Walt Reilly's is getting new life as a "hipster cowboy steakhouse." According to the San Diego, California blog Sandiegoville, Brian Malarkey, a celebrity chef, bought the Walt Reilly's building on Century Drive, and along with his brother, James, plans to open it under the name Hawkeye and Huckleberry Lounge.

click to enlarge A Celebrity Chef Takes Over the Walt Reilly's Building
Courtesy Brian Malarkey/Instagram
Brian Malarkey, Redmond teacher Dave Perdue and Guy Fieri.

Deschutes County property records show that the building sold to Mom Hawkeye, LLC — a company registered to Brian Malarkey — for $4.1 million in August. The name Hawkeye and Huckleberry comes from a famous line uttered by Val Kilmer in the movie "Tombstone," according to Sandiegoville. The new space along Century Drive, according to the blog, is set to open in 2024 and will offer live music as well as food and libations.

Malarkey grew up on a ranch in Central Oregon, attended Redmond High School and later studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Portland before moving to Southern California, according to a bio on his website. Malarkey has created over 15 successful restaurant concepts, according to his website, and has appeared on numerous celebrity chef TV shows, including Bravo's "Top Chef All-Stars" (Season 17), and as a judge on Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games." Last week, on "Guy's Grocery Games," Malarkey invited his high school teacher from Redmond, Dave Perdue, to compete on the show.

"He was one of my favorite teachers," Malarkey wrote on his Instagram page, "greatest Mentors - Reach out to one of yours."

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (1)
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 18-23, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation