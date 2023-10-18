A Celebrity Chef Takes Over the Walt Reilly's Building

The space recently known as Walt Reilly's is getting new life as a "hipster cowboy steakhouse." According to the San Diego, California blog Sandiegoville, Brian Malarkey, a celebrity chef, bought the Walt Reilly's building on Century Drive, and along with his brother, James, plans to open it under the name Hawkeye and Huckleberry Lounge.

click to enlarge Courtesy Brian Malarkey/Instagram Brian Malarkey, Redmond teacher Dave Perdue and Guy Fieri.

Deschutes County property records show that the building sold to Mom Hawkeye, LLC — a company registered to Brian Malarkey — for $4.1 million in August. The name Hawkeye and Huckleberry comes from a famous line uttered by Val Kilmer in the movie "Tombstone," according to Sandiegoville. The new space along Century Drive, according to the blog, is set to open in 2024 and will offer live music as well as food and libations.

Malarkey grew up on a ranch in Central Oregon, attended Redmond High School and later studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Portland before moving to Southern California, according to a bio on his website. Malarkey has created over 15 successful restaurant concepts, according to his website, and has appeared on numerous celebrity chef TV shows, including Bravo's "Top Chef All-Stars" (Season 17), and as a judge on Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games." Last week, on "Guy's Grocery Games," Malarkey invited his high school teacher from Redmond, Dave Perdue, to compete on the show.

"He was one of my favorite teachers," Malarkey wrote on his Instagram page, "greatest Mentors - Reach out to one of yours."