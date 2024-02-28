A Meetup for Females in the Food Industry

click to enlarge Pexels

An ongoing meetup in Bend is bringing together Central Oregon women who work in the consumer products industry. Hosted by Cultivate Bend, a trade organization for the natural products sector of the consumer products industry, the meetup is aimed at women who want to "exchange ideas, discuss challenges, gain insights, and build meaningful relationships," according to the event description.



The Central Oregon Women in CPG Morning Meetup takes place the last Tuesday of each month at The Haven coworking space at 1001 SW Disk Drive, Suite 250, in Bend. The next meetup is Tuesday., March 26, followed by another on of April 30. The event is open to "all marginalized genders who are comfortable in a space that centers the experiences of women leading CPG and Natural Products companies in Central Oregon." Sign-ups are available through Eventbrite.