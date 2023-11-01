 Bodega Now Open at Bar Rio | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bodega Now Open at Bar Rio

Downtown Bend eatery debuts a place for sundries, snacks and sips

click to enlarge Bodega Now Open at Bar Rio
Courtesy Bodega

Downtown Bend has a new place for grab-and-go convenience items. Bodega, adjacent to the newly revamped Bar Rio along Wall Street, offers a host of items not readily available in the downtown area, including toiletries and sundries, as well as a complement of local beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Bodega also offers grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items from both Bar Rio and Shimshon — the company's Israeli street food brand — including Barrio breakfast burritos and enchiladas, Shimson chicken shawarma wraps, salads, soups and 5th Street Bagels.

Bodega is open from 9am to 8pm Monday through Wednesday, and 9am to 9pm Thursday through Sunday. Find Bodega on Instagram at @bodegamarketbend, and at 915 NW

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

