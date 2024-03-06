Boxwood Kitchen Becomes Mill Works Pub

An Old Mill District restaurant is now a pub. After a short closure and a rebrand, the space formerly known as Boxwood Kitchen recently opened under the name Mill Works Pub. Boxwood closed in late January to undergo a rebrand and redesign. The space reopened March 4, with a new look, more beer taps and a focus on the history and culture of the Old Mill — once the site of two lumber mills that drove Bend's economy for decades.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan The space underwent a redesign, including the addition of a new mural by Bend resident Kristin Buwalda of Chalked Creative.

"The Old Mill has a really rich and interesting history," owner Riane Rud told the Source Weekly. "We've had a lot of fun leaning into that, incorporating the old (historic photos from the mill on a large gallery wall, old rusty lumber saws) with the new (expansive mural by Chalked Creative which celebrates Bend's beer culture + iconic points of interest) creating a vibrant yet nostalgic ambiance."

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan Corned Beef Pretzel Sliders from Mill Works Pub, with an Irish Goodbye to wash it down.

Currently on tap at Mill Works Pub are a number of Oregon favorites, including taps from pFreim Family Brewers, Barley Brown's Beer, Double Mountain Brewery and Tumalo Cider Company. There's also a full bar and a list of specialty cocktails. Going with a theme, I opted for the Irish Goodbye, the pub's take on a Manhattan featuring Irish whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters and Grand Marnier, and a plate of Corned Beef Pretzel Sliders, rich with salty goodness from the corned beef, and paired nicely with a yellow mustard — great pub fare.

Among the menu standouts, Rud recommends the Porchetta and Open-Faced Prime Rib sammies, the Baja Fish Tacos, the Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip and the Cobb Salad.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mill Works Pub Facebook

"We're really excited about Mill Works Pub, and we hope the community embraces our chef-driven take on the Bend Pub experience with elevated pub fare, local beer, craft cocktails & mocktails with fresh juices, and several regional wines," Rud wrote in an email.

Throughout opening week, Mill Works Pub is also offering a $10 burger special — though, word of warning, it sells out fast.

Mill Works Pub is open from 11am to 9pm daily.





Mill Works Pub

Old Mill District

330 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend

Open Daily 11am-9pm