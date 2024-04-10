Burger Week 2024, a Recap

click to enlarge Photos courtesy of Source Weekly Staff. Photo of Currents burger courtesy of Currents at the Riverhouse Facebook

Maybe it will seem like I'm being mean by writing this story about a slew of burgers that were on offer for $10... last week. But I assure you, the many establishments that took part in the Source Weekly's second annual Burger Week are still serving up burgers in one form or another. Believe me, it's painful to even type out the words describing these burgers without getting serious cravings, so I get you.

Still, since our Source Weekly eating team has been hard at work all week, sampling as many of the 17 burgers in our 2024 Burger Week as humanly possible, we feel the need to offer a recap. So here's our staff's take on Burger Week 2024.



The Great Yuzu Burger at ROAM

Grilled 8 oz brisket burger, yuzu aioli, tempura onion ring, gochujang relish, pickled cabbage, gruyere cheese, brioche bun.

"The yuzu aioli, gochujang relish, and pickled cabbage provide a wonderful zing that perfectly complement the savory half pound patty and colossal onion ring." —Chad Barnes

"You had me at YUZU! Not to mention the sweet and tangy deliciousness of the yuzu aioli with the gochujang relish, pickled cabbage, Gruyère cheese and a crispy tempura onion ring! All this flavor dancing around a half-pound of brisket burger on a brioche bun! Is this burger heaven?" —Richard Sitts



Veggie Smash and Nash Smash at Blue Eyes Burgers & Fries

Veggie Smash: House made veggie patty topped with griddled onions, pickles, shrettuce, American cheese & supreme sauce on a fresh baked M's Bakery bun

Nash Smash: Local Pitchfork-T Ranch grass fed beef patty topped with Nashville hot & spicy fried pickles, house slaw, comeback sauce & American cheese on a fresh baked M's Bakery bun

"The veggie burger was cheesy and delicious. While you could definitely tell it was a veggie patty, it was flavorful and easy to eat. The added fried pickles and coleslaw in the Nash Smash burger gave it an extra kick and an edge over a traditional smash burger." —Julianna LaFollette



Chopped Cheese at Crux Fermentation Project

House seasoned ground beef, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions and burgers sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

"A masterclass in seasoning and a wonderful example of a classic recipe perfectly executed." —Chad Barnes



Bistro Burger at Bleu Rooster

1/3-pound hand-pressed patty with black beer bacon jam, white cheddar, garlic aioli, arugula and tomato on a Big Ed's potato bun

"This burger is sensational. This burger manages to pair the big, bold flavors of beer bacon jam and garlic aioli together in perfect harmony." —Chad Barnes



IM Smashing at Immersion Brewing

Two thin n' crispy beef patties, two slices of pepper jack cheese, pickle slices, onion rings, house-made bacon jam, burger sauce, on a pub bun.

"When I envision the ideal smash burger, this is precisely what comes to mind. Fresh onion rings and crisp pickles provide a welcome crunch that perfectly round out this winning burger." —Chad Barnes



Smash Bacon Cheeseburger at Initiative Brewing

4-ounce Smash Patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onion, house made burger sauce, on a toasted brioche bun.

"As a SoCal native I am always on the lookout for a burger that can go toe-to-toe with my beloved In-n-Out. At long last, my quest has come to an end." —Chad Barnes



The Signature at Richard's Sliders

Onions, patty, and cheese. That's it.

"These sliders pack a tremendous amount of flavor in a small package. Juicy beef, melty cheese, sweet onions and a mouthwatering mustard spread all inside a King's Hawaiian roll. I have had an insatiable craving ever since." —Chad Barnes







Staff comments from around the water cooler

Smash + Brisket Burger at Luckey's Woodsman

Well Rooted Farm smash burger, white American cheese, grilled shallots, dill pickle slaw, chipotle aioli and bun. Luckey's Woodsman

"Great greasy hangover burger."



BBQ Burger at Active Culture

Lentil burger, red onion, slaw, avocado, seasoning, BBQ beet sauce, on a wheat bun, served with tortilla chips and a side of salsa

"Nice moist BBQ vegan burger."



Total Eclipse Burger at Super Deluxe

Iconic Single Deluxe with hardwood smoked honey-cured Bacon, 100% avocado mash and pickled jalapeños.

"Great combination of flavor. Jalapeño and avocado work well together. Good enough to buy two!"



Bend/Redmond Burger Co.

Broken Top Bleu cheeseburger with hand cut French fries: 1/3 pound patty and a freshly made hamburger bun, smoky bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, bleu cheese & homemade burger sauce.

"Worth the $10! Comes with fries and big chunky bacon."



Royale with Cheese at Boneyard Pub

Two Angus ground beef patties stacked & topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato & royale sauce on a brioche bun.

"A successful classic that hits the spot."