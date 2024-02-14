 Eat Your (Local) Veggies | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Eat Your (Local) Veggies

Community supported agriculture programs to sign up for now

Last week, farmer Megan Kellner-Rode of Boundless Farmstead wrote to the farm's followers, celebrating Imbolc, that time halfway between winter solstice and spring equinox, where we find ourselves right about now. With spring on the brain, she wrote these recommendations for local community-supported agriculture programs locals can take advantage of right now. With Boundless Farmstead's CSA already booked for the season, Kellner-Rode wrote about these other local programs.

Rainshadow Organics has an epic lineup of CSA options- full diet CSA (meaning vegetables, meat, dairy, eggs, grain, beans, etc), summer CSA (meat only, veg only, or meat + veg), and winter CSAs. The summer CSA is open for new customers and offers three size options, 20 weeks, variety of prices, on farm or farmers market pickup.

Fibonacci Farm runs a 22-week summer CSA, three size options, on farm pick-up with add-ons including eggs and flower bouquets! Fibonacci's CSA has unlimited vacation time and free choice. They are also offering a work trade program!

Mahonia Gardens offers a slightly different CSA model. Essentially, you purchase a CSA "credit" that can be used at their farm stand all season long. This includes veggies, fruit, grains, honey, etc. Three share sizes. Sisters pickup.

Sungrounded Farm is not yet accepting new members (but soon!) They offer a spring, summer, and fall share. Featuring customizable boxes, an on-farm, Redmond and Bend pick-up, and two share sizes.

Seed to Table Farm CSAs go live on the 15th. S2T is also offering sliding scale shares this year! They have a super long season at 29 weeks, on-farm pick-up and two size options.

Agricultural Connections is an awesome option if you like to travel, need lots of flexibility and want a bit more variety than Central Oregon can offer. AgCon is a farmer co-op that aggregates products from local and Willamette Valley farmers to create unique CSA-like boxes weekly year round.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

