Fluffy, Stuffed Twice-Baked Potatoes

This is a tough time of year for many of us thanks to shorter, darker days and colder temperatures. It can sometimes feel a bit gloomy when the sun’s not shining and if you pile the holiday stress on top of all that, well, life can feel downright overwhelming. I’m a huge advocate for seeking professional support if need be and I’m also a fan of getting into the kitchen to brighten things up.





Pexels Erik McLean Garnish twice-baked potatoes with seasonings of your choice.

Cooking and baking can be healing and nourishing and this simple twice-baked potato recipe is one of the best for bringing comfort and joy on a gloomy day. Anyone can bake a potato but there are a few things you can do to elevate your spud. Follow the simple tips below then crank up the oven and have some fun. Everyone loves these creamy, cheesy, fluffy potatoes so make plenty and share. Besides, interacting with other human beings while eating is a proven way to lighten our loads and make us all feel better.

Twice-Baked Potato Tips

Bake potatoes unwrapped (wrapping in foil softens the shells). The skins will be crispier and stronger, which will help keep the potatoes together when scooping out the flesh and filling them.

Rinse potatoes to remove dirt but dry them very well after rinsing. Excess moisture can seep into the potato and cause soggy skins.

Prick a few holes in each potato before baking.

Place the potatoes on a thin wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet, leaving a little room between each potato. This ensures that each potato cooks evenly and all the way through with no hard spots.

Slice potatoes as soon as you remove them from oven otherwise they will retain water and turn dense and gummy.

Salting potatoes before you bake them is a good way to make them fluffier and it also adds an extra flavor punch.

Always feel free to alter seasonings and filling ingredients. For example you could use chili powder and other Mexican spices, chopped jalapeños and Manchego and Cotija cheeses for a southwestern flair.

Creamy, Cheesy, Twice-Baked Potatoes

4 servings

5 large baking potatoes, Russets or Yukon Golds

Olive oil

Kosher salt

4-6 slices bacon, cut into small pieces, fried and set aside, reserve a tablespoon or two for topping

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese (or a mix of jack, cheddar or white cheddar), reserve a couple tablespoons for topping

1 cup sour cream

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature plus more for brushing

Salt, as desired

Black pepper, as desired

Chives or green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Wash and scrub potatoes. Dry well with a paper towel. Pierce each potato several times with a fork. Place potatoes in a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Use your hands to cover each potato with oil. Sprinkle salt on each potato on all sides. Place potatoes on a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 40-70 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork. Baking time will vary based on size of potatoes and individual ovens.

Once tender, remove potatoes from oven and slice each one down the middle. Once cool enough to handle scoop out the insides from each half, leaving enough around the edges so that the potato skin will stay firm and upright.

Place the scooped potatoes into a large mixing bowl. Mash the potatoes until combined. Add bacon bits, cheese, sour cream and butter. Mash until the mixture is well combined and fairly smooth. Taste before adding seasonings. If you baked them with salt you might not even need to add more salt to the filling mixture.

Stuff each potato shell with the mashed potato mixture. Brush tops with butter, sprinkle with more cheese and bacon bits. Return to oven and bake until lightly browned on top.

Garnish with chives or green onions before serving.



