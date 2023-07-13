According to Oregon Aglink, potatoes are in season year-round in our state and in case you missed it, just last month, the state legislature approved the resolution proclaiming the potato the official state vegetable. Oregon harvests about 2.6 billion pounds of potatoes each year and the importance of the potato as a staple food around the world continues to evolve. Potatoes are native to America and were cultivated in South America around the time the Spanish explorers arrived there. The Spaniards then introduced the tuber to Europe. By the early 1700s, the Irish immigrants to the United States introduced white potatoes to New England.





Donna Britt Roasted, smashed potatoes seasoned simply with salt, pepper and herbs are crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.

Potatoes were prolific in the Southern gardens of my youth. Digging potatoes at harvest time was like digging for buried treasure for a barefoot country girl like me. My family ate potatoes every way imaginable: mashed, fried, baked, shredded into hashbrowns, boiled, braised with carrots and onions in a pot roast, French fried and any other way you can think of! I loved them all the ways and still do.

I refuse to get into any kind of debate with anyone about the nutritional attributes or lack thereof of potatoes. Yes, they are a starchy vegetable and yes, they contain carbohydrates. But on the other hand they’re essentially fat free and high in vitamin C, potassium and fiber. I enjoy potatoes immensely and enjoying one’s food is high on my “good life” list, so this recipe is a new favorite way that I’ve discovered to eat potatoes.

If boiling potatoes with baking soda is a new idea for you, I highly recommend trying it. The soda makes the water more alkaline, which helps break down the exterior surface of the potatoes which allows for a crispier roasted potato. Yukon Gold potatoes are my choice for this recipe but if you have red potatoes or russets on hand, they will work too.



Roasted Smashed Potatoes

Whole, medium size, unpeeled Yukon Gold potatoes, cut in half if potatoes are on the bigger side (use at least two potatoes per person)

Big pinch of salt

Pinch of baking soda

Olive oil

Rosemary or other crushed herbs of your choice

Crushed garlic or garlic powder

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

Place washed, unpeeled potatoes in large pot of cold water. Add a generous pinch of salt and a pinch of baking soda. Bring to boil and continue boiling for 20 minutes.

Drain potatoes and let them dry for at least 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Put whole, boiled potatoes on a large baking sheet. Toss with oil, herbs, garlic, salt and pepper until well coated.

Smash each potato flat using the bottom of a glass or tumbler. Roast potatoes at 425 for 25 minutes. Carefully turn each smashed potato over and roast for another 25 minutes.

Season with more oil, salt and pepper as desired before serving.

These potatoes are great on their own as an appetizer or snack. They also make a great side with anything from a grilled steak or burger to pork chops or soups and salads.



