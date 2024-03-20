Iconic Seattle Piroshky, Delivered to Bend

A Seattle institution that's been featured on everything from the Travel Channel to Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" is bringing its flavors to Bend – at least temporarily. Those who've visited Seattle's Pike Place Market may be familiar with Piroshky Piroshky, the Eastern-European-inspired bakery that opened its flagship store in downtown Seattle in 1992.

click to enlarge Courtesy Piroshky Piroshky

As part of its effort to bring its flavors to more people, Piroshsky Piroshky is coming to Bend on March 25, delivering customer pre-orders.

For those not familiar with piroshky, the bakery defines them as, "an Eastern European turnover sandwich that we have put a taste of traditional recipes with an infusion of local flavor locked inside. Available in both sweet and savory, its fillings are as diverse and different as those who make them." Northwest flavors show up in piroshky varieties such as the smoked salmon paté and the chocolate cream hazelnut roll, while classic flavors include beef & potato and potato & mushroom.

People can order pies at piroskybakery.com and then pick them up on the delivery day at GoodLife Brewing off Century Drive. Each item is baked at the company's facilities and then flash-frozen.