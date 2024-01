click to enlarge Taste of India Facebook

A new Indian restaurant has opened at the Shilo Inn on the north side of Bend. Real Taste of India opened the first week of January in the hotel's restaurant space along O.B. Riley Road. Real Taste of India offers a lunch buffet featuring classic Indian dishes, as well as a large menu featuring entrees with chicken, lamb, goat and veggie options and a tandoori menu with fresh breads and kebabs. Real Taste of India is open from 11am to 9:30pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Real Taste of India

3105 OB Riley Rd., Bend

Tue-Sun 11am-3pm, 4:30-9pm