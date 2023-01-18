 International Market Opens; Asian Market Pops Up Again | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
International Market Opens; Asian Market Pops Up Again

More flavors from around the world coming to Bend

A new "international market" held its grand opening this week on the west side of Bend. Bendite Market, billed as a convenience store offering international goods, is located in The Hixon apartment complex on SW Century Drive. The store offers basics like soup, sugar and dog food – but in addition offers a number of items from various parts of the world, including curry powders, baklava, and other Asian and European products. The store also takes orders of international items, according to its Facebook page. It's open from 7am to 10pm daily.

Meanwhile, Tomi Mart, the Asian pop-up that may one day become a full-fledged Asian mart, is popping up for the second time at the upcoming Moonlight Market at Open Space Event Studios on Feb. 3. Keep up to date with Tomi Mart on Facebook and Instagram @TomiMartBend.

Bendite Market
210 SW Century Dr. #105, Bend
541-797-7921

Moonlight Market
Fri., Feb. 3
Open Space Event Studios
220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016.
