International Market Opens; Asian Market Pops Up Again

A new "international market" held its grand opening this week on the west side of Bend. Bendite Market, billed as a convenience store offering international goods, is located in The Hixon apartment complex on SW Century Drive. The store offers basics like soup, sugar and dog food – but in addition offers a number of items from various parts of the world, including curry powders, baklava, and other Asian and European products. The store also takes orders of international items, according to its Facebook page. It's open from 7am to 10pm daily.



click to enlarge Pexels

Meanwhile, Tomi Mart, the Asian pop-up that may one day become a full-fledged Asian mart, is popping up for the second time at the upcoming Moonlight Market at Open Space Event Studios on Feb. 3. Keep up to date with Tomi Mart on Facebook and Instagram @TomiMartBend.

Bendite Market

210 SW Century Dr. #105, Bend

541-797-7921

Moonlight Market

Fri., Feb. 3

Open Space Event Studios