Left Coast Burger Packs It In

Left Coast Burger Co., the "old-school burger joint" concept created by the Brown Owl's Lisandro Ramon, is closing its doors. LBC began work on its original location in the Cascade Village Shopping Center in 2019, and later added a location in The Grove in Northwest Crossing – a location that remained open until recent days.



click to enlarge Left Coast Burger Co. Facebook

"We have decided to close our doors and pass the torch on to our space at The Grove to some wonderful new operators! Thanks for your support but we've decided to centralize our efforts on our sister restaurant The Brown Owl," wrote LBC's owners on its social media channels Jan. 7. Anyone who has gift cards for Left Coast Burger can begin to use them at The Brown Owl "very soon," the owners wrote. The Brown Owl is located in the Box Factory at 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120 in Bend.



