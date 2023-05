F ood writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends.

Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron cooking vessels.As a revered member of the Source eating team, she was part of the crew that helped to name our Restaurants of the Year for the 2023 Restaurant Guide , out on stands in May 2023.In this podcast we chat at Bend and Central Oregon's restaurant scene, what we want to see in the market and much more.