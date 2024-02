This episode of Grand Craft Bend welcomes Crux Fermentation Project's assistant brewmaster, Grand, er, Grant McFarren.



This brewery, er, fermentation project, has so many plates spinning. There are new beers using new hops, new locations like its pub in Portland (and perhaps another new spot in Bend), surprising best-selling offerings, not to mention upcoming fermented beverages. In this episode we spend time covering it all!