LISTEN: Grand Craft Bend: Owner Andy Rhine & Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, Cascade Lakes Brewing 🎧

his episode of Grand Craft Bend welcomes Cascade Lakes Brewing's owner, Andy Rhine, and brewmaster, Ryan Schmiege.We discuss what's new with Central Oregon's second oldest brewery that's turning 30 years old, craft beer styles that have come, gone, and come back again during that time, and why the Rhine family recently converted it into Oregon's second-ever not-for-profit brewery.