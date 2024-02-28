 LISTEN: Grand Craft Bend: Owner Andy Rhine & Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, Cascade Lakes Brewing 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

LISTEN: Grand Craft Bend: Owner Andy Rhine & Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, Cascade Lakes Brewing 🎧

A chat with Andy Rhine and Ryan Schmiege of Cascade Lakes Brewing about beer trends, consumer trends, and why people still love brown and red ales.

This episode of Grand Craft Bend welcomes Cascade Lakes Brewing's owner, Andy Rhine, and brewmaster, Ryan Schmiege.

click to enlarge LISTEN: Grand Craft Bend: Owner Andy Rhine & Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, Cascade Lakes Brewing 🎧
Bend Source


We discuss what's new with Central Oregon's second oldest brewery that's turning 30 years old, craft beer styles that have come, gone, and come back again during that time, and why the Rhine family recently converted it into Oregon's second-ever not-for-profit brewery.



Listen now:

Related
LISTEN: Grand Craft Bend: Grant McFarren, Crux Fermentation Project 🎧

LISTEN: Grand Craft Bend: Grant McFarren, Crux Fermentation Project 🎧: A chat with Grant McFarren of Crux Fermentation Project about seasonal beers, other new beers, non-alcoholic beers, and Crux's non-beer projects including cider, wine, whiskey, and more.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Beer & Drink
All Food & Drink

Beer Issue: Best of Beer

Beer Issue: Best of Beer

Winter Cocktails to Combat the Cold

By David Sword

Winter Cocktails to Combat the Cold
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • The Source Weekly
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 28- 6, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation