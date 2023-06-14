Meals to Look Forward to While Hiking

Are you tired of pulling a smushed PB&J from your bag? Are you finding yourself choking down bland oatmeal or trying to eat enough protein bars to fill your morning belly? Are you opening up your backpack to the stench of lukewarm hotdogs that have been waiting for dinnertime? If you know, you know. Hiking and backpacking food can be pretty sad, but we are here to give a few fun tips to spice up your outdoor meals.

All it takes is a touch of preparation and a little extra time. And I don't know about you, but I'll carry a few extra pounds in my backpack for a delectable dinner feast when I'm out on the trail.

click to enlarge Courtesy Backpacker's Pantry Facebook Patagonia and Backpacker’s Pantry have backpacking meals for sale, making food prep easy when setting out for an outdoor adventure.

Breakfast Idea:

If you're out camping or backpacking for a night or two, it's easy to have a tasty, protein-packed, nutritious breakfast. Oatmeal is the answer. Don't be afraid to fancy it up. Just fill a plastic bag or Tupperware with your favorite seeds, nuts, dried fruit and spices to dump into your morning oats. One of my favorite combinations is chia seeds, raw almonds, cinnamon and a couple of pitted Medjool dates. Just because you're packing light and trying to keep it simple doesn't mean you can't treat yourself. These additions provide extra protein, carbs and flavor to the morning meal.

Lunch Idea:

For lunch, take it up a notch from soggy PB&Js. At the grocery store, throw some tuna pouches and tortillas into the cart for a middle-of-the-day munch. Tuna pouches are backpacking friendly and taste too good to be true when you're 6 miles into the forest. These single-serving pouches have around 17g of protein per pouch, are shelf stable and come in a variety of flavors. Throw a couple of those in your backpack, along with some tortillas and a few of your favorite veggies, and when it's time, assemble a couple of flavorful, fresh, protein-packed wraps. If you're really set on a sandwich, avoid 'the sog' by opting for a sturdy bagel or pack it in a structured Tupperware instead of a plastic bag.

click to enlarge Courtesy Patagonia

Dinner Ideas:

Hot dogs are classic and fun when you're car camping and sitting around a fire, but not when you have to pack them in and smell the packaging on the way out. There are many more tasty dinners out there. When I am backpacking, I usually stick to burritos, ramen and curry. All you need is a jet boil or a pot and a fire.

For burritos, bring dehydrated refried beans, instant or ready rice, some veggies and tortillas and assemble. For ramen, dig out the Top Ramen from the back of your pantry and freeze-dried veggies for a warm, comforting meal. For curry, you'll need a can of coconut milk, a can of garbanzo beans, chopped or freeze-dried veggies, a spice blend and rice. Feel free to get creative with your spice blend. For mine, I toss in curry powder, a vegetable bouillon cube, ground ginger, garlic powder and a True Lime packet. Combine all ingredients in a pot until the veggies are ready and serve over rice.

Snacks Tips:

Definitely bring protein bars. They are nutritious and easy, and I am not trying to change anyone's mind about it. You'll never know when you need a hit of energy. But don't skip out on snacks that bring a smile to your face. Sure, if you're backpacking for a week, maybe don't bring the share size Salt and Vinegar Kettle chips. But if you're just going for a night or two, bring them. It's fun to bring a treat to the top of a mountain or to the lake you worked hard to get to.

Cheat Codes:

For those wanting to skip the prep work and creative energy, there are shortcuts. Dehydrated backpacking meals are sold all over Central Oregon — including REI, Patagonia Bend, Gear Fix and Mountain Supply. These packs have everything you need for a gourmet meal in a bag. Just add hot water. A few notable brands include Backpacker's Pantry, Patagonia, Peak Refuel and Mountain House. Local freeze-dried adventure meal brand, Food For The Sole, shut down business operations in 2022.