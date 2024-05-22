Oregon Spirit Distillers Wins Double Gold in Prestigious Competition

Oregon Spirit Distillers just took home six medals at the prestigious San Francisco Spirit Awards, including a double gold. The Bend-based distillery won double gold, the coveted designation, for its Single Barrel/Bottled in Bond Wheat Whiskey.

click to enlarge Courtesy Oregon Spirit Distillers

The title "Bottled in Bond" comes from the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, created to regulate the ingredients and quality of American whiskey. "Bottled in bond" holds spirits to a standard higher than scotch or cognac, according to "Wine Enthusiast." For a whiskey to be "Bottled in Bond," it has to be a product of one distillation season and one distiller from one distillery, and must be stored in a bonded U.S. warehouse for at least four years. It also has to be 100 proof or more, with no additives.

In addition to the double gold for the Bottled in Bond Wheat Whiskey, Oregon Spirit Distillers also won gold for both its Straight Bourbon and its Wheat Whiskey. The distillery also won silver for three products, including its Bond Bourbon, Bond Rye Whiskey and Rye Whiskey.

Put on by The Tasting Alliance, the San Francisco Spirits Competition is among the most prestigious competitions for those in the spirits industry, and also the oldest competition of its kind in the U.S., around since 2000.