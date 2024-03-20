 Ramen "on the Fly" | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Ramen "on the Fly"

The former location for Taste of Thailand/Thai on the Fly is now a drive-thru ramen place

By

click to enlarge Ramen "on the Fly"
Courtesy Cuppa Ramen Facebook

The former location for Taste of Thailand/Thai on the Fly is now a drive-thru ramen place. Cuppa Ramen opened this month, featuring two sizes of ramen in a cup, and with various options for broth and noodles. Get a 16-ounce cup of ramen for $10, or a 32-ounce cup for $18, featuring ramen or udon noodles, and with chicken, pork, beef ($2 extra) or tofu, along with classic toppings that include a soy-marinated egg, buttercorn, green beans and scallions. Gluten free and vegan options are also available. Also coming soon: fresh rolls and onigiri, or Japanese style rice balls.

Cuppa Ramen
696 Greenwood Ave., Bend, next to Express Lube
Open Mon-Sat 11am-8pm
On Facebook at Cuppa Ramen

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
  • The Source Weekly
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 20-27, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation