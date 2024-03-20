Ramen "on the Fly"

click to enlarge Courtesy Cuppa Ramen Facebook

The former location for Taste of Thailand/Thai on the Fly is now a drive-thru ramen place. Cuppa Ramen opened this month, featuring two sizes of ramen in a cup, and with various options for broth and noodles. Get a 16-ounce cup of ramen for $10, or a 32-ounce cup for $18, featuring ramen or udon noodles, and with chicken, pork, beef ($2 extra) or tofu, along with classic toppings that include a soy-marinated egg, buttercorn, green beans and scallions. Gluten free and vegan options are also available. Also coming soon: fresh rolls and onigiri, or Japanese style rice balls.

Cuppa Ramen

696 Greenwood Ave., Bend, next to Express Lube

Open Mon-Sat 11am-8pm