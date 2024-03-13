 Sunny's Italian Joint Closing | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Sunny's Italian Joint Closing

Jackson's Corner to take its spot in The Grove

Sunny's Italian Joint Closing
Kyle Switzer

A counter-service restaurant that got its start as a food cart is now closing up shop. Sunny's Italian Joint, which started out life known as Sunny's Carrello, was opened by chef Amy Wright and her wife Courtney in 2019. At the time, the couple was also running Sunny Yoga Kitchen, a yoga studio-slash-healthful food spot that closed in 2022. Sunny's Carrello, which the Source Weekly named as co-winner of its Rookie Cart of the Year in the 2020 Restaurant Guide, became Sunny's Italian Joint when it moved into The Grove Market Hall in Northwest Crossing. This month, the Wrights announced that Sunny's would be closing as of March 16.

"We are more than thrilled to announce that our friends @jacksonscornerbend will be taking over our stall in the near future," Sunny's announced on its Instagram page.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza
