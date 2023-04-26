To Market, To Market

The concept of those who produce food gathering in one place to offer that food to those who don't produce their own food is thought to have originated in Egypt over 5,000 years ago. The first known farmers market in the United States was in Boston around 1634. That was where the urban dweller could gain access to meat, dairy and fresh produce.

click to enlarge Courtesy Bend Farmers Market The 2023 Bend Farmers Market is changing its hours this season to 11am – 3pm Wednesdays and takes place in Brooks Alley downtown, featuring nearly 40 local farms and producers.

Of course, over time, the emergence of refrigeration and more advanced transportation led to the grocery store becoming the more popular source for produce and other goods and the gradual decline of local farmers markets across the country. It was the health-conscious movement of the 1970s that brought about the farmers market resurrection, and now there are around 9,000 farmers markets operating throughout the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For over two decades now the spring opening of the Bend Farmers Market has signaled the forthcoming beautiful Central Oregon summertime weather, along with plentiful outdoor activities and of course fresh produce for the family table. This year is no exception — except for the time of day the weekly Wednesday market will take place.

"We've changed the time hoping to avoid the heat in the later afternoon. It's been agreed upon by vendors and voted on by the board for the new hours to be 11 am to 3 pm Wednesdays, May 3 until the middle of October 2023," states Bend Farmers Market Manager Jesica Carleton. The market has historically been open from 2 pm to 6 pm in past years.

Carleton is hopeful the new time is not only better for the market vendors but also for market shoppers. She says there will be a few more hot food vendors in the plaza by The Commons Cafe this year, with the idea being to come to the market and have a bite of lunch before or after you do your shopping. Woodfire Pies and Rawmona's Kitchen are two of the food vendors that will be in the plaza when the market opens next week.

Close to 40 vendors will be featured in the 2023 market, including popular perennial favorites such as Rainshadow Organics and Boundless Farmstead. Carleton is also excited by a handful of new vendors including Mythical Chocolate and Sweet Bean Provisions, among others. From gelato to beef to nuts – garlic to mushrooms to hummus and of course piles of in-season fruits and vegetables, this year's market continues the mission of supporting local farmers and producers while enhancing the business, nutritional and community health of Central Oregon.

The 2023 season is Carleton's third year managing the market and she absolutely loves her job. "I love being a part of a group of producers who bring the best products to the community and the customers really feel that. They have so much appreciation for the people who make the products. It's a fantastic environment in which to spend every Wednesday!"

Another aspect of this particular farmers market that appeals to Carleton is the Double Up Food Bucks program. "We serve people who receive SNAP benefits so they can use those benefits at the market, making this great food available to everybody," Carleton emphasizes. Those who receive SNAP benefits just go to the market info booth, where they will run the SNAP card and then give patrons tokens to use with vendors. "In addition to the SNAP benefits there's a state grant that allows us to add $20 to a person's benefits, which can be used for fresh fruits and vegetables," Carleton adds.

Those attending the Bend Farmers Market for the first time should note that many of the vendors accept credit and debit cards. For those that don't, patrons can simply visit the market info booth to exchange funds for market tokens which can then be used at individual booths. The North Mirror Pond and South Mirror Pond parking lots are directly behind the alley where the market is located and there are pay stations in each of those lots. And for those thinking of bringing their pups shopping with you, the market organizers ask that you consider leaving them at home for the safety and ease of the animals and all market-goers.

Meanwhile, the Redmond Farmers Market happens Thursdays and starts June 15 in Centennial Park. The Sisters Farmers Market happens Sundays from June through September in Fir Street Park. The Madras Saturday Market starts May 13 in Sahalee Park and runs through Sept. 2.

And the Northwest Crossing Farmers Market in Bend happens Saturdays starting June 5.

Other than that, grab your basket and get ready to head to the market next Wednesday. See you there!

Bend Farmers Market

Brooks Alley between Minnesota and Franklin, downtown Bend

Wednesdays, May 1 – Oct 11