Tuna Avocado Salad

A refreshing take on a classic salad with avocado, lemon and cilantro

By

If you’ve never had a tuna salad without mayonnaise, it’s time to try it. Replacing the mayo with olive oil and adding in avocado, fresh citrus and cilantro takes the classic salad up a notch or two. I also like adding just a tiny bit of jalapeño pepper for extra depth of flavor but if you don’t like heat at all, leave it out.

This simple, easy-to-make salad is great for a quick meal. It can be eaten on bread as a sandwich or served on crackers or in lettuce cups. Napa cabbage leaves also make a great vessel for this salad. Originally cultivated in Asian countries, Napa cabbage is very nutritious, high in antioxidants, B vitamins and iron.

click to enlarge Tuna Avocado Salad
Adobe Stock
Brighten up a tuna salad with avocado, lemon and fresh cilantro.

This salad is a healthy choice all the way around, actually. The albacore tuna is high in protein and selenium, which is a mineral that also supports the healthy functioning of our bodies. The lovely, versatile fiber-packed avocado has been touted for its health benefits for quite some time and beyond that, they’re creamy and delicious and complement the tuna in this recipe perfectly. And of course olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats (the good fats) which help reduce inflammation.

This is the kind of fresh salad my body is craving right now as we finally emerge from a long cold season into brighter, longer days. Buen Provecho!

Tuna Avocado Salad

Serves Four

- Two cans of Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water, well drained

- Two scallions/green onions, finely chopped

- One large sweet red, yellow or orange pepper (or several small ones), finely chopped

- ½ jalapeño pepper, seeded & finely diced, optional

- Several swirls of olive oil

- Zest of one lemon

- Juice of one lemon

- One avocado, cut into small chunks 

- Handful of cilantro, finely chopped  

- Salt & pepper, to taste

 

Drain tuna and place in a large mixing bowl. Using a fork, gently stir in scallions, peppers, olive oil, lemon zest and juice. Carefully add avocado and cilantro and stir in gently to avoid smashing the avocado bits. Add salt, pepper and more lemon juice as desired.

Serve with any kind of cracker or on bread or in lettuce or Napa cabbage leaves.

This recipe does not have to be exact.  You can use as much or as little of any of the ingredients as you like. You can also double or triple it.

About The Author

dBritt

Donna Britt

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends. Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron cooking vessels.

