3 of We

A new and exciting local band is comfortable on the cutting edge of sonic exploration

By

3 of We is a three-piece rock band loaded with talented local musicians who united on a mission to harness high-quality music that makes listeners feel alive and expands their horizons for the past four years.

"Why do we do what we do? To bring people together so you can groove and be happy," the hard-rocking band's website reads.

Composed of guitarist Blake Lowery-Evans, bassist Craig Brown and drummer Michael Long, 3 of We emerged from the Bend indie-music scene, carving out its corner of fusion-alternative rock with blues undertones. The band's local acclaim stems from its relentless dedication to performance. From intimate gigs at cozy Bend venues to electrifying sets at Bend Roots Revival 2023, this band has drawn fans in with its authenticity and infectious energy. The trio is readying itself for a show at Sunday Guitars on Saturday, Jan., 13 at 7pm.

On songs such as "Shucky," Long pounds the drums against Brown's bass line as Evans' guitar somehow dances over the beats while being just as keyed in — ever-watchful not to lose the tempo of the jam. This track showcases a violent delight of all-star musicians performing with indelible chemistry. The synergy among the trio provides a harmonious blend of camaraderie and shared passion for devoted musicianship that is sure to translate to an electric live show.

3 of We has released albums “Treehouse I,” “Treehouse II” and “Treehouse “III” in quick succession as a complete sonic experience.

"It's funny, a lot of people categorize us as a jam band," said Lowery-Evans, "but all of our music is thought-out and worked on in the studio beforehand. We're a very thoughtful compositional band."

The band has released three albums since 2022, with its most recent release being a five-track EP from Meticulous Monkey Records titled, "Treehouse III."

3 of We
Sat., Jan. 13, 6:30pm
Sunday Guitars
759 NE Greenwood Ave., Ste. 1, Bend
$20

Armando Borrego

