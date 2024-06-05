 Bend Burlesque Debuts Inaugural Pride Event, 'Taste Our Rainbow' | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Burlesque Debuts Inaugural Pride Event, 'Taste Our Rainbow'

An evening of celebrating Pride and burlesque entertainment

By

Bend Burlesque is set to dazzle audiences with "Taste Our Rainbow," a vibrant and sexy performance night in celebration of Pride Month. The event takes place at Bunk + Brew on First Friday, June 7, promising an unforgettable evening of burlesque entertainment. Talented performers will showcase their unique talents and celebrate love in all forms.

click to enlarge Bend Burlesque Debuts Inaugural Pride Event, &#39;Taste Our Rainbow&#39;
Courtesy Bend Burlesque Instagram

Ashley Shrader, known by the stage name Cat Clementine in the burlesque community, has been performing for the past three years. Shrader, now the producer of the upcoming Pride show, became the new owner of Bend Burlesque last year following the departure of co-founders Mehama Kaupp and Leah Rutz. Striving to honor their legacy, Shrader is dedicated to sustaining the vibrant spirit of Bend Burlesque. "Bend Burlesque is a place where I found family and a community, and I am so grateful for it," shares Shrader.

"We are so excited to share our message of love, self-acceptance and body positivity during our performances," Shrader explains.

Doors open at 7pm, with the host introducing the show at 8pm. Accompanied by the beats of DJ Disco Dino, the performance will feature a series of burlesque acts and audience participation, offering attendees the chance to become part of the show. Shrader describes the performances as, "super-high energy and a really fun time."

The event marks the first Pride celebration organized by Bend Burlesque, with a troupe filled with many LGBTQ+ members and allies. As they gear up for "Taste Our Rainbow," performers are elated to showcase acts they have been practicing for a month that highlight LGBTQ+ Pride and advocate self-love and body celebration. Attendees can indulge in food and drinks while watching a variety of performances, including a runway show, hula and belly dancing and traditional burlesque routines.

Shrader emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming and comfortable community, encouraging attendees to have fun and enjoy the show. Bend Burlesque will continue its tradition of monthly performances at Bunk + Brew on First Fridays through September.

Bend Burlesque Presents: Taste Our Rainbow
June 7 at 8-10pm
Bunk + Brew
42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend, OR 97703
$25-$175

Savannah Mendoza

Savannah Mendoza

