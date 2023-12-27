"Deadhead" of the Year

For a proper celebration of music, energy and the end of the year, renowned Grateful Dead tribute group, Call Down Thunder, will light up the stage with euphoric rhythm on Friday, Dec. 29, at 7pm. With the shindig going down at the Domino Room, this music/community event promises an unforgettable experience for both die-hard "Deadheads" and new fans alike. I spoke with bass player for the band Chip Fieberg ahead of the show to find out what makes the Grateful Dead and this event meaningful to him.

click to enlarge Courtesy Call Down Thunder Call Down Thunder’s end of the year “Dead Phish” concert has a pajama party theme.

Fieberg, while always being musically inclined, only started playing the bass in high school. "I started playing the bass actually at 14-15 years old," he said, "I really took to it as a lead kind of instrument." He also credits Les Claypool, bassist and founder of alt/progressive rock group, Primus, as the musician that ignited his fire for the lowest-pitched instrument of the string family.

With the musical discography of the Grateful Dead being primarily known for its distinct improvisational jams, Fieberg maintains that all members of the band have placed an unwavering dedication to correctly channeling the energy of the Grateful Dead's musical genius.

"They really evolved the musical experience on a rock 'n' roll platform," said Fieberg. "They pushed the technology. They were total innovators and total hippies; it was great. It's been a fun historical dive for me besides just playing the music."

Known for their adeptness in capturing the Dead's prowess, the band infuses each performance with an electrifying energy that mirrors the euphoria of an authentic Grateful Dead concert. "The musicianship is amazing, but what made them so popular was the community aspect," Fieberg explained. "Part of what we try to produce is more of that community party vibe and atmosphere rather than a one-off concert vibe."

Fans are encouraged to secure their spot early to partake in this captivating celebration of the Grateful Dead's enduring spirit. The event also features a photo booth, lots of crafts and a Pajama Party theme.

Call Down Thunder – End of the Year Party

Fri., Dec. 29, 7pm

The Domino Room

51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend