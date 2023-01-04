Live Music with Hoodoo’s Friday Night Lights

On Friday night at Hoodoo for just $39, people can ski, listen to live music, meet pro skiers and snowboarders, sit around bonfires and mingle. For those who stay off the slopes, it's free.

Hoodoo

Hoodoo partnered with Ablis CBD for its Friday Night Light series, hosting live music with rotating artists every Friday from 6-9pm, all winter long. From local favorites to significant artists, Hoodoo and Ablis CBD are featuring a variety of sounds this year on the mountain.

"Hoodoo is bound to wow you," said Jennifer Davis, marketing director of Hoodoo Ski Area.

Daniel and the Blonde will take Hoodoo's stage this Friday, Jan. 6, upstairs in the lodge. This Americana duo is known for layering harmonies, vocal purity and folk instrumentals. Many of the duo's songs delve into observation, speculation and pondering on life. Playing everywhere and anywhere, Daniel and the Blonde find inspiration for new songs from life on the road.





Stay tuned for future live music announcements each week on Hoodoo's website, Instagram and Facebook.

Though Hoodoo is open from Wednesday through Sunday, Friday night is when the most magic happens.

With major help from Ablis CBD, Hoodoo hosts photo sessions with pro skiers and snowboarders on these Friday nights, along with massive bonfires to warm up between ski runs.

"We got to give it up to ODOT," Davis said. "They have been doing a really good job keeping the roads clear. As long as people drive safely and responsibly, you should be able to make it up here on a Friday night and feel safe."

Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD

Friday nights, 6-9pm

Hoodoo Ski Area