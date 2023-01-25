 Scaling Back with The Ballroom Thieves | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Scaling Back with The Ballroom Thieves

The indie folk-rock band is headed to Bend for an acoustic show full of vocal harmony

By

The Ballroom Thieves hit the Volcanic Theatre Pub stage for an intimate concert on Feb. 23. The indie-folk-rock band is touring as a duo for the first time, performing stripped-back versions of well-loved songs along with some new ones.

click to enlarge Scaling Back with The Ballroom Thieves
Courtesy The Ballroom Thieves
The Ballroom Thieves started releasing music in 2012 and just came out with its newest album, “Clouds,” in 2022.

"[This tour] is going to be much more intimate and acoustic. It will give us chances to talk about the songs and inspiration. It will allow us to interact with the audience a little more and have a little more fun on a personal, intimate basis," said Martin Earley, half of the duo.

Earley and Calin "Callie" Peters released their latest album, "Clouds," in 2022 and will perform these tracks on tour. Earley said "Worldender" and "Borderline" were two songs that naturally came together and flowed with ease, making for a fun songwriting process.

A few of The Ballroom Thieves' most popular songs are "Bees," "In The Morning" and "Fistfight," and the band has over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The release of "Clouds" is opening a door to the Earley and Peters' dynamic-duo power.

"We started the band as friends, and then we realized we were in love with each other," Earley said. "Over the years, we've only grown closer, building on vocal harmonies, learning how each other sing and knowing where we are going with our vocals."

After starting its tour in Plymouth, Massachusetts, The Ballroom Thieves will hop over to the West Coast and make its way through Oregon, Washington and California. The Volcanic Theatre Pub is the third stop on tour, so Central Oregonians will be some of the first to experience the acoustic set. On the road, Earley said they like to enjoy the landscape in the quiet and calm.

"Those drives (on the West Coast) are usually really beautiful," Earley said. "And the scenery is just amazing. We like being immersed in whatever place we're in."

When they aren't on the road or playing music, you can find Peters working on interior design and shooting photography and Earley woodworking and building on Peters' design ideas.

The Ballroom Thieves
Thu., Feb. 23, 8pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$18

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
