Spitting Fire

American rapper Matisyahu, born Matthew Paul Miller, has long captivated audiences with his distinctive fusion of infectious reggae and thought-provoking lyrics.

"When I started out, I had this punk-rock attitude of f*ck the world, that people weren't good and everything was shallow," Matisyahu said. "Even though I sing about unity and about everyone coming together, there was still this part of me that felt different and that the world didn't get me and my people. Over time that has become less of a central component for me."

click to enlarge Courtesy Matisyahu Matisyahu has credited his recent trip to Jerusalem and speaking with survivors of recent catastrophes as a large inspiring force for his latest tour and his message.

The artist, originally from Pennsylvania, spoke fondly on how he found his musical start here in Bend. "I was literally singing in the streets of Bend with my boys, making up freestyles and all," Matisyahu recalled with a laugh. "Right on that main strip there used to be this coffee spot called Café Paradiso. They used to have an open-mic night there and that was where I first started really performing. That's before Matisyahu and before I studied Judaism," he said. "I wanted to be a performer and make music; I always had that dream and Bend was really where that dream started and where I got my first opportunity to perform and got my chops."





On his latest EP, "Hold the Fire," released at the beginning of February, Matisyahu delivers another jewel in his seven-album discography. The afro-pop inspired five-track record encapsulates the essence of Matisyahu's musical evolution. "It's evolved in the sense that my taste has evolved, but it's always been about that fusion," he explained. "I've always mixed reggae, rock and rap together. It's a little more fluid now, but from the very get-go that is what Matisyahu is."

During the recording process, the reggae rapper worked with multiple co-writers and studio musicians from the comfort and intimacy of a stripped-down recording studio in the artist's basement. "I recorded 40 songs last year over a six-month period," Matisyahu said. "I was doing these group sessions with a lot of people and these five songs are kind of the first batch of that. These songs are similar in their style. I've got songs that feel more like hip-hop, more like reggae, more like pop songs. But I'd say these five, they have a certain shine to 'em."

click to enlarge Courtesy Matisyahu Cover art for the album, "Hold The Fire."

On album opener "Fireproof," the artist delivers a pensive yet driving lyric focused on shifting mindsets toward positivity and gratitude. On songs including "Fool's Gold" and "Love Supplier," Matisyahu balances the line between guitar-based rock and Afro-centric rhythm sections. The EP's final track, "Lifeline," finds Matisyahu at his most prophetic; the lyrics, laden with introspection and resilience, invite listeners to reflect on inner strength and the fires that burn within. It's a call to embrace empathy, purpose and understanding, a theme that resonates throughout his music and his shows.

Each track exudes positivity and self-assurance, leaving no room for doubt that Matisyahu is at the top of his game. "Hold the Fire" showcases an artist who, rather than resting on past accomplishments, continues to push the boundaries of his sound and message. "Let's say you love all kinds of food, Asian food, Spanish food, steak, etcetera," Matisyahu mused. "You're not going to throw all that on one plate at the same time. It won't go well together but, there are fusion dishes, right? Same thing with music; cultures all learn from each other, taking from each other and giving to each other and there's this blend that you see in music for sure."

Matisyahu – Hold the Fire Tour 2024

Sat., Feb. 24, 8:30pm

The Domino Room

51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend