Three Voices, Big Sound

The Greyhounds' current tour includes just four stops, and Bend is one of them. The Austin, Texas-based trio consists of guitarist and vocalist Andrew Trube, keyboardist and vocalist Anthony Farrell and drummer Ed Miles. Trube and Farrell met in Los Angeles 25 years ago and have been making music together ever since.

Known for its unique blend of musical styles, The Greyhounds carved out a niche in the music scene with an eclectic sound. The music is a fusion of Farrell's Los Angeles influences in jazz, soul and R&B and Trube's East Texas upbringing rich in blues, soul and country. This diverse background allows the band to create a sound that is both familiar and refreshingly original.

click to enlarge Courtesy Greyhounds Facebook The Greyhounds, a trio from Austin, Texas, returns to Bend May 29.

Trube describes their music creation process as collaborative and unstructured, focusing on developing a sound that feels good to them. "We try not to put any barriers when creating music and just kind of let it happen," Trube told the Source Weekly. "It's just our interpretation of all those influences coming together."

As a trio, each of the members of The Greyhounds sings in the band and strives to utilize everything they have to make music. They've received and appreciated feedback from fans who say their music sounds like there are a lot more people on stage or that the sound is big for such a small group. This big sound is a hallmark of the band's performances, achieved through dynamic playing and all three of their vocal ranges.

"That's what we do — we take what we have with just the three of us and make as big a sound as we can," explains Trube. He describes The Greyhounds' live performances as, "fun and energetic."

After joining Charley Crockett on tour in 2022, The Greyhounds are excited to return to Bend to perform live at Volcanic Theatre Pub. The band recently released a new collaborative album titled, "Greybird," created with their friends, T Bird and the Breaks. The album showcases their continued evolution as a band and their commitment to pushing musical boundaries.

The Greyhounds

Wed., May 29 at 8pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend