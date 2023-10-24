Budd + Finn To Open In Former Ticket Mill Space In Old Mill District

“It’s a perfect fit,” Pilla said of the Old Mill District and Bend. “It’s the demographic I appeal to and something I had been wanting to do. Every small business owner’s dream is to expand. It’s nice other people recognize what you’ve been striving to create.” At Budd + Finn you’ll find what Pilla calls “classy souvenirs” including T-shirts and glassware, artwork and throw pillows, coffee mugs, stationery and unique Bend-centric gifts.
The store oozes Pacific Northwest and Pilla doesn't hesitate when asked about his overall style. “I’m a very nostalgic person so really I look for things that tap into nostalgia - whether it’s taking road trips with your family as a kid or taking road trips now with your own kids, my style has that vintage vibe,” he said.
Budd + Finn is named after Pilla’s two rescue dogs. “Because to me, they represent comfort, everyday living and joy,” Pilla said, adding that his companions are no longer with us, but will live on in name. “That’s what I want in the store.” Pilla said he plans to be at the store constantly during the first few months after it opens in November. “I want to meet the customers and the community and hear what they have to say and get feedback,” he said. “I'm the buyer, but the customers influence you. I love hearing comments because it’s like fuel for my soul.”
With Budd + Finn’s arrival, the Ticket Mill now operates out of the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater management office at 520 SW Powerhouse, Suite 624, above Francesca’s and J.Jill. The move allows the Ticket Mill to focus almost exclusively on concert tickets and gift card sales, with a limited amount of retail in the new space. It also puts them in the same space as the HHA ticketing team so they have more support on big sales days and with general customer support.
“We’ve been impressed with Kevin’s store in Portland for years and had always hoped to have something in a similar vein,” said Beau Eastes, the Old Mill District’s marketing director. “We’re beyond delighted that he's bringing Budd + Finn and the shop’s concept of unique and artfully designed gifts and souvenirs to the Old Mill District.”