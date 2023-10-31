High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Awards Nine 2023 On-Farm Efficiency Grants

The recipient farms range in size from one acre to upwards of 200 acres, each feeding the community in different ways. HDFFA believes investing in local growers encourages more efficient farming practices and a more resilient food economy here in Central Oregon.
● Fibonacci Farm purchased a propane heater for one of their greenhouses to extend their season by several weeks. Because of this project, they were able to sell tomatoes eight weeks earlier than last year.
● GorillaGreens, a microgreens business, purchased new grow racks and expanded and upgraded their germination room to grow their capacity.
● Hive & Pine Farm, LLC invested in a mechanized multi-row seeder and starter kit to improve efficiency to the seeding, germination, and transplant processes.
● In Cahoots Heirloom Apple Orchard Collaborative purchased state of the art fruit processing equipment and will be working with a local vintner to create apple cider.
● Lazy Z Ranch purchased a trailer and syrup pump setup to be able to better distribute feed to their apiary when natural forage is lacking.
● Mahonia Gardens added a season extension system through the purchase of a hoop-house and overhead irrigation kit. This season they planted tomatoes, broccolini, early kale, and carrots in this particular hoop house.
● Sunlife Farm & Ranch, LLC is working toward developing their ASP composting system. Due to delays with their contractor, this project is still in progress, but they hope to have it running this winter.
● Wild Grown Farm installed irrigation and energy upgrades to their greenhouse system and purchased a thermal printer for plant labels.