High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Awards Nine 2023 On-Farm Efficiency Grants

The 2023 On-Farm Efficiency Grant helped to make the following projects possible:





● DDRanch,LLC supplemented an NRCS grant to install a center pivot irrigation system on a three-acre plot of land to grow forage for their animals.

● Fibonacci Farm purchased a propane heater for one of their greenhouses to extend their season by several weeks. Because of this project, they were able to sell tomatoes eight weeks earlier than last year.

● GorillaGreens, a microgreens business, purchased new grow racks and expanded and upgraded their germination room to grow their capacity.

● Hive & Pine Farm, LLC invested in a mechanized multi-row seeder and starter kit to improve efficiency to the seeding, germination, and transplant processes.

● In Cahoots Heirloom Apple Orchard Collaborative purchased state of the art fruit processing equipment and will be working with a local vintner to create apple cider.

● Lazy Z Ranch purchased a trailer and syrup pump setup to be able to better distribute feed to their apiary when natural forage is lacking.

● Mahonia Gardens added a season extension system through the purchase of a hoop-house and overhead irrigation kit. This season they planted tomatoes, broccolini, early kale, and carrots in this particular hoop house.

● Sunlife Farm & Ranch, LLC is working toward developing their ASP composting system. Due to delays with their contractor, this project is still in progress, but they hope to have it running this winter.

● Wild Grown Farm installed irrigation and energy upgrades to their greenhouse system and purchased a thermal printer for plant labels.









The 2023 On-Farm Efficiency Grant was made possible due to a generous private donation. Additional funding came from the Community Food Projects grant from the National Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA) with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Learn more about these projects at hddffa.org/2023-grantees , and read about previous funding that HDFFA has provided for farmers at hdffa.org/hdffa-grants . Future grant and award programs for farmers are dependent on HDFFA successfully obtaining funding to administer similar opportunities.

Each farm was also required to contribute a match of at least 50% to their award amount, which could be provided in cash, in-kind donation, and/or labor. When taking into consideration both grant funds and provided match, local farmers invested over $50,000 in on-farm purchases that will lead to efficiency in time, water usage, crop yield, and more.

igh Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) announces awarding this year’s On-Farm Efficiency Grants. Through this competitive grant program, HDFFA awarded nine farms and ranches in Central Oregon a total of $26,861 to implement innovative projects that promote greater efficiencies in time, water usage, crop yield, and more.The recipient farms range in size from one acre to upwards of 200 acres, each feeding the community in different ways. HDFFA believes investing in local growers encourages more efficient farming practices and a more resilient food economy here in Central Oregon.