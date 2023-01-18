 Thornburgh Facing Appeals Over Water Use | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Thornburgh Facing Appeals Over Water Use

The resort is once again facing opposition after a Deschutes County hearing officer rejected a new plan to mitigate water loss

By

More hearings are ahead for Thornburgh Resort, the new development near Cline Buttes, after a Deschutes County hearing officer rejected a new fish and wildlife mitigation plan. Both the developer, Kameron Delashmutt, and a longtime opponent of the resort, Nunzie Gould, appealed the decision. The hearings officer cited a lack of input from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and insufficient oversite as reasons for the denial.

click to enlarge Thornburgh Facing Appeals Over Water Use
Jack Harvel
Construction has already started on infrastructure in the long-contested Thornburgh Resort.

Delashmutt's appeal asks the county to interpret the procedural requirements he needs to fulfill and to review the "no net loss" standard — which guarantees developments don't degrade wetlands.

Gould, who's battled the proposed development through legal processes for over a decade, also appealed the hearing officer's decision, claiming a new conceptual and final master plan are necessary, that there are significant changes made that aren't reflected in the master plans, that ODFW and the Bureau of Land Management must agree the "no net loss" standard is met and more.

Thornburgh's new fish and wildlife mitigation plan claims it'll use 30% less water than the current plan, which was approved in 2008, from 2,129 acre-feet per year to 1,460 acre-feet per year. The property itself is nearly 2,000 acres and the master plan consists of an 18-hole golf course, several lakes and 950 homes. The reduced water estimates come from a modified plan that is scaling back on resort amenities and modified landscaping.

On Jan. 3, 2022, ODFW Water Program Manager Chandra Ferrari and the Deschutes Watershed District Manager Corey Heath submitted a letter to Deschutes County planners arguing that the mitigation plan approved in 2008 is based on outdated information on how groundwater withdrawals would impact fish habitats in the Deschutes River.

"It is becoming increasingly unlikely that the mitigation agreed upon in 2008 will offset the loss or net degradation of fish and wildlife habitat quantity and quality and provide a net benefit to the resource due to ongoing declines in groundwater and streamflow," Ferrari and Heath wrote.

The issue will appear before commissioners first as a work session on Jan. 23, before a public hearing on Feb. 1

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
Read More about Jack Harvel

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Ghost Towns of Central Oregon

By Jack Harvel

Ghost Towns of Central Oregon

Dam Removal is Coming for Klamath

By Brian Oaster, High Country News

Dam Removal is Coming for Klamath

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Jack Harvel

  • Worrell Park and Rec?

    Deschutes County didn't bite on a proposal to designate Worrell Park as an area of special interest, but floated the idea of transferring the park to the park district

    By Jack Harvel

    Worrell Park and Rec?

  • Glowing Up the Power Grid

    Oregon's climate goals will transform the way the state delivers energy to people's homes

    By Jack Harvel

    Glowing Up the Power Grid
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Glowing Up the Power Grid

    Oregon's climate goals will transform the way the state delivers energy to people's homes

    By Jack Harvel

    Glowing Up the Power Grid

  • Worrell Park and Rec?

    Deschutes County didn't bite on a proposal to designate Worrell Park as an area of special interest, but floated the idea of transferring the park to the park district

    By Jack Harvel

    Worrell Park and Rec?

  • Aiming for a Carbon-Neutral Future

    Central Oregon Community College

    By Poppy Smith and Nicole Vulcan

    Aiming for a Carbon-Neutral Future
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 18-18, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation