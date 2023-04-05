 Calling All Van-Lifers and Mountain Lovers | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Calling All Van-Lifers and Mountain Lovers

Mt. Bachelor hosts RendezVan, a weekend of spring shredding, après ski shenanigans and snow yoga

Celebrating Mt. Bachelor's spring skiing and the van-life culture in the PNW, RendezVan brings mountain lovers together for a weekend of sharing outdoor passion with music and activities. RV-ers, campers and van-lifers from all over will fill the Mt. Bachelor West Village Base Area parking lot from April 19 to 23.

Overnight camping passes sold out quickly this year, but the festival fun is still open to the public. The festival center, music, vendors, activities and competitions are free for anyone who wants to get in on the RendezVan weekend.

Welcoming the wheels to Bend on Wednesday, April 19, music will get going at noon at the festival grounds. DJ Ground$core blasts tunes Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 3pm to start the party early and warm up the crowd for the weekend headliners. Jamestown Revival, Galactic and Boot Juice are the headliners of RendezVan 2023, sharing the stage with talented openers—Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Diggin Dirt, Boostive, Blvk H3ro and Spunj.

Acoustic tunes will be shared in the early mornings, 8am to 10am, from Connor Bennett, Mike "DOC" Ryan, Jonus Tarlen and Use'Ta'Do. During these morning sets, attendees are invited to participate in "Snoga" (snow yoga) to get stretched out before a long day on the mountain.

Skiing/snowboarding is the main event. Sunchaser Spring Passes are now on sale—$319 for adults, $239 for teen and senior and $194 for youth and 70+. The Mt. Bachelor spring pass grants unlimited skiing from the start of April to the end of the season. For RendezVan, from Wednesday through Saturday, Pine Marten will run until 7pm for twilight skiing, which means 10-hour ski days, according to the RendezVan website.

Throughout the weekend and during ski breaks, mountain-goers can participate in axe throwing, taking pictures on the photo bus, stargazing and competing in on-mountain activities.

"From sunup to sundown, there's something for everyone," according to the RendezVan press kit.

RendezVan 2023
April 19-23
Mt. Bachlor West Village Base Area
13000 SW Century Dr., Bend

