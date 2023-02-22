Farm Animals Living in Harmony

Harmony Farm Sanctuary started with one potbellied pig named Pig Floyd. Now, 10 years later, 145 animal residents receive lifelong refuge at a lovely little farm between Sisters and Bend, with a breathtaking view of the Cascades Mountain range.

click to enlarge Allie Noland Robine Bots is the founder of Harmony Animal Sanctuary and promotes compassion for all living beings. Bots knows all of the animals by name and works with over 65 volunteers to maintain the operations around the farm.

Robine Bots, Harmony Farm Sanctuary Founder, got the idea to open the farm sanctuary after her father bought her daughter a pig from a breeder. After learning about the ethics of breeding animals and seeing hundreds of animals needing refuge placement, Bots knew she had to open a sanctuary, creating a space to rehabilitate animals in need and promote kindness. After ample hard work, Harmony Farm Sanctuary opened as a 501(c)(3) organization.

The animals on the farm have a wide variety of backgrounds; some come from animal abuse and neglect cases and some were surrendered, injured or abandoned. Once they begin their new life on the farm, each animal receives individual attention and vet care. Harmony animal residents all know their names. When Bots calls, they turn their heads and make their way over to her.





"The most important thing is quality of care and quality of life," Bots said.

Around 65 volunteers help run the farm, Bots said. People come three times a week, once a month or whenever their schedules will allow. From feeding to giving medicine to cleaning stalls to grooming, there are countless areas around the farm that animal lovers can help with.

"The coolest, most amazing humans end up showing up," said. "When it's 5 degrees, snowing and windy, people show up. In the summer, when it's smoky and nasty out, people still come — in all conditions. It feels like a safe haven for humans and animals."

Harmony Farm Sanctuary is always looking for volunteers looking to get dirty and help out the dozens of animals in refuge.





click to enlarge Allie Noland Harmony Animal Sanctuary has 145 animal residents—equine, pigs, chickens, goats, sheep, turkeys, cows, rabbits and more.

"The volunteers are the lifeblood of the sanctuary," Bots said. "And they're also the eyes and ears. With 145 animals, part of people's job, besides feeding them and giving them water and taking them for walks and whatnot, is to visually assess every single animal every day. Just checking in to make sure they are all doing well."



Harmony receives food donations from a variety of grocers in Central Oregon, including Trader Joes, Natural Grocers, Market of Choice and more.

While Harmony can't take all neglected, surrendered, injured animals, it does help find home placements for animals needing refuge. Working with the Sheriff's Rescue Ranch and other farm sanctuaries across the Pacific Northwest, Harmony is hard at work fighting for these farm friends.

"Besides the animals that we have here, part of our mission is to do education, advocacy, and get animal rights bills passed," Bots said.