Festival of the Land

Celebrating land, nature, food and stories at The Cove Palisades State Park

By

The Festival of the Land will honor the diverse history of food, culture and wildlife in Central Oregon, on State Parks Day, June 3. The free celebration will take place at The Cove Palisades State Park — where the Crooked River and the Deschutes River canyons meet.

"Since time immemorial people have traveled to the Crooked River and the Deschutes River canyons to hunt, trap, fish or grow food. Many cultures have made this area home, and each brings a diversity of experiences to share. This multicultural event looks at the food and resources that drew many cultures to this area and what inspires us all now to steward this land for the future," states the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department press release.

The festival is free for everyone, and so is the parking. The celebration will feature a Dutch oven cooking demonstration, archeology hikes, kids' games, petting "zoo" and display boards for learning along the way. From culture to food to wildlife to pollinators to fish, event goers will be able to learn about stories from Central Oregon's history.

"Festival of the Land visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, vaqueros who rode and roped on cattle ranches, wheat farmers who came from Grandview and Geneva and the cove's orchard that once was the primary source of fresh fruit for Central Oregon," according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department press release.

Attendees will also find a mini farmers market highlighting local farmers and makers featuring — fry bread, honey, veggies and more. Parking is limited, and when it fills up, a shuttle service will be available from the Crooked River Campground area.

Festival of the Land
Sat., Jun 3, 10am-3pm
The Cove Palisades State Park, Culver
Free

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.

