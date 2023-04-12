Find Your Newest Piece of Gear at the Bend Bike Swap

With skiing season fading away and warm weather arriving, it's about time for Central Oregonians to put their helmets on and hit the trails. The Bend Bike Swap on April 22 is happening at an ideal time for new and experienced riders to find a new bike or new gear for the riding season.



click to enlarge Pexels The Bend Bike Swap’s profits support local nonprofits in Central Oregon. This year, the net profit will benefit the Bend Endurance Academy’s Facilities Campaign.

The Bend Endurance Academy — a local nonprofit focused on teaching kids the joy of endurance sports—will host the 10th annual swap in the parking lot at Thump Coffee Roasters in Northwest Crossing. Last year, the Bend Bike Swap raised $15,000 for nonprofits in Central Oregon, according to Ann Leitheiser, development director of BEA. This year, the net profit will be directed toward BEA's Facilities Campaign, helping to build out a new climbing center.

The swap is simple. People can register their bike gear for consignment online at bikeswapbend.com. The commission rate is 22%, and online registration closes Monday, April 17 at 6pm. The day before the event, Friday, April 21, items must be checked in between 10:30am-4pm at the swap site. In-person registration is available but is limited to no more than seven items. Items not sold will be available for pickup between 10am-Noon on Sun., April 23.

The swap itself starts at 10am sharp, usually with a huge line of enthusiastic riders.

"It's hectic for the first few hours, and then we just kind of go down to a nice steady stream of shoppers," Leitheiser said. "And I'd say people have a great chance of finding a great treasure."

Leitheiser said the swap is expected to have around 450 bikes in a variety of sizes, conditions and prices.

"We also have hundreds and hundreds of cycling accessories—including clothing, brakes, pedals, stems, shocks, you name it, anything cycling," Leitheiser told the Source. "People bring it, and they consign their items. We probably have 1,000 items total [including bikes] at the bike swap each year."

Cycling culture in the area just keeps growing. With trails sprinkled throughout Central Oregon, it makes it hard to live here and not take up the adventurous sport. Biking newbies don't need to spend hours on YouTube the night before, because experienced volunteers are there to teach, answer questions and help people find the perfect bike setup.

If people have questions between now and the event or are interested in volunteering, contact Leitheiser at [email protected].

Bend Bike Swap

Sat., April 22, 10:30am-4:30pm

Thump Coffee Roasters

549 NW York Ave., Bend