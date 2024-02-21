Hot Spring Hype

Whether day tripping or planning a perfect weekend getaway, nearby hot springs offer Central Oregonians a comfortingly warm escape from the winter cold.

These geothermally heated, mineral-rich waters rise out of the earth's interior through fissures and cracks after making contact with very hot rocks deep below, and in the right conditions pool — naturally or by manmade means — into soakable basins. Basically, nature's hot tubs.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan Crystal Crane Hot Springs offer day-use and overnight stays year-round with access to scenic, private bathhouses and the hot springs pond.

Hot springs in the U.S. pepper a solid one-third of the country's landscape, bubbling up all over the West, with Oregon hosting at least 30 mapped, open springs. Some have been commercialized, building up amenities ranging from rustic to bougie, and others remain more rugged, just primitive soaking pools out in nature. Because these wild waters don't always naturally pool into soaking tubs, it's often piped into manufactured vessels such as concrete pools, repurposed bathtubs or large wooden barrels, which only add ambiance to this unique experience.





Soak up the health benefits

Hot water therapies worldwide have a long history of treating medical conditions and improving mental health, including improved circulation, decreased muskuloskeletal symptoms, healthier skin, pain relief, better sleep and reduced stress. According to a publication in the National Library of Medicine which studied Japanese hot spring therapies, various combinations of water composition, mineral concentration and temperature are believed to aid healing for specific medical issues such as gastrointestinal, respiratory and gynecological conditions.

As water passes through the deep recesses of the earth and interacts with rocks near the crust, it collects minerals like sulfur, calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium and silica, among others, some of which can offer antibacterial and antifungal properties, too. And water's natural hydrostratic pressure increases blood circulation which can also improve metabolism.





Be a safe soaker

While hot springs can be beneficial, here are a few things to be mindful of before taking a dip.

Hydrate! Hot water soaking causes the body to sweat. Drinking extra water helps rehydrate and maintain those happy hot spring feels.

Enter cautiously! In active volcanic areas, water may emerge from the earth's crust "superheated," causing injury, or even fatality, if immersed. Some hot springs also experience extreme temperature shifts. Stepping in cautiously and reading all safety signage is highly recommended. Use common sense; if it looks too hot, don't soak.

Nose is a no-go! Naegleria fowleri is a dangerous amoeba that can travel up the nose into the brain, causing a fatal infection. It's often found in hot freshwater such as hot springs, but soakers who keep water out of their noses are perfectly safe.

click to enlarge Courtesy Crystal Crane Hot Springs





Soaking Etiquette

As hot springs become mainstream attractions, it's more important than ever to protect and preserve these natural resources. Here are a few tips:

No glass, pick up trash, and camp only in permitted areas. Vandalism, pollution and environmental damage are culprits for closing down many public hot springs, including almost 10 formerly accessible Oregon soaking sites.

Be sunscreen free. Soaps and shampoos (even biodegradeable), lotions, sunscreen and perfumes can damage these fragile ecosystems and kill wildlife.

Clothing optional. While not all hot springs are conducive to birthday suits, many remain nude friendly. Be judgement free and stay mindful of family-friendly hot springs.

Keep it chill. Loud music and raging parties aren't the vibe.

Doggy style. Some remote hot springs are great for furry friends to roam while their humans soak and some resorts are pet-friendly, but not all. Where permitted, keep them out of the water (especially avoiding naegleria fowleri exposure) and under voice control or leashed to preserve the peace of fellow loungers.

click to enlarge Tiffany Neptune A relaxing riverside soaking pool at Umpqua Hot Springs.



Local hot spots & weekend getaways





The rustic, amenity-free, lakeside pools of Paulina Lake Hot Springs are the closest accessible hot springs to Bend. During summer, they're only a short obsidian-lined hike or lake paddle away. In winter, they're accessible via snowmobile excursion (embarking from a nearby sno-park), requiring a snowshoe trek at the end to access the springs.

Less than two hours away and now re-opened, Breitenbush Hot Springs resort offers hot and cold soaking pools, a sauna, vegetarian meals, well-being classes, massage, a meditation labryinth, fire-circle and gift shop at their off-grid, riverside forest lodge. Reservation-only day use and overnight stays, including workshops and special events, can be booked online.

Both about a two-hour drive, Umpqua Hot Springs and Cougar Hot Springs make great day trips, offering gorgeous forest views. But beware, they're heavily trafficked and Cougar now tickets entry with restricted hours in an effort to reduce environmental damage and overcrowding.

At two and a half hours away, Bendites flock to Crystal Crane Hot Springs for relaxing romantic rendezvous, weekend friend dates and solo retreats. On-site, dog-friendly lodging, tent camping and day-use passes provide access to their scenic, private bathhouses and hot springs pond, year-round.

So take a drive, relax and unwind. The (hot) water's great.