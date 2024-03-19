Author Debuts ‘Never Leave the Dogs Behind’ Book in Bend

A fitting destination to launch her second book, “Never Leave the Dogs Behind,” Brianna Madia will soon introduce r eaders in Bend to her poignantly radiant display of survival.
Known publicly as a bold and wild woman, Madia’s raw storytelling in her newest memoir reveals the grit behind the blue checkmark, which often leads strangers to make assumptions about her life and success.
“One of the things I’m most excited about with this book, which is weird to say, is people seeing me for the deeply, deeply flawed human being that I am,” Madia reflects.
Supported by her four dogs, Bucket, Dagwood, Birdie and Banjo, while self-isolated in the remote Utah desert, a new version of herself bloomed alongside globemallows and Indian paintbrush — something of a miracle, given the harsh year-round conditions including 100-plus-degree heat and flash floods.
Six years ago, the devoted staff at Bend Animal Emergency saved Dagwood’s life with the help of donations from Madia’s Instagram followers and her unyieldingly ferocious love. In the wake of Dagwood’s recovery, her marriage imploded and Madia became the target of a Reddit-based snark page where a handful of hatemongers intentionally dismantled her career, stalking and harassing her.
Madia spun into a self-proclaimed madness of mania and paranoia. Despite her circumstances, and in part because of them, she made one of her dreams come true: she bought 9 acres of primitive land on the outskirts of Moab, Utah. The stark contrast of her turbulent circumstances laid bare against the backdrop of the striking desert reds and oranges she and her pack of dogs call home is palpable in every word as she recounts her story.
A sequel to her “New York Times” bestselling debut memoir, “Nowhere for Very Long,” Madia’s second book is heart-wrenchingly self-aware that her love for her dogs truly saved her life.
Living primally as a pack of animals in the desert allowed Madia an escape into the simple joys of being a dog, comforted by their unconditional love, stating, “With the dogs, it was just like there was no wrong way for me to do anything. I was never disappointing them, and I felt like I was disappointing so many people.”
More than a cathartic exposition of her own healing, she hopes it encourages others. Because, as she says, she knows firsthand when, “everything has fallen apart or feels like everything’s fallen apart, that means you can really start over. It’s terrifying, but it’s also such an amazing gift.
Like any true dog-loving narrative, she peppers its dialogue with the relatably strange things she says to her dogs, one of the weirdest, she admits, to Bucket: “You think anyone’s ever traded sex for access to heavy machinery before?”
Bucket, Dagwood, Birdie and Banjo will be greeting guests outside the book launch event hosted offsite by Roundabout Books on April 2. Madia will share stories from her book, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Tickets and signed books can be ordered through Roundabout Book’s website.