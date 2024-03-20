Your Latest Lunch Date: Alpacas

They’re very kind to the land,” Amanda VandenBosch says about the camelid cousin to the llama, the alpaca. VandenBosch has dedicated her life to spreading knowledge and experience about the alpaca’s sustainability, and yes, their unique healing powers. “Alpacas are very calming,” she explained. “We always say to people, especially when having picnics, ‘take a deep breath and really enjoy the animals and their calming nature.’”
The Original Alpaca Picnic Experience is more than just a novel dining affair; it’s an invitation to connect with nature and its most charming inhabitants.
“You can learn about the history of the alpaca, enjoy lunch and a lot of the time the alpacas will be very curious, and they’ll eat out of your hands,” VandenBosch said.
“They’re very calming, very curious and very interactive,” said VandenBosch, who’s the co-founder of Original Alpaca Picnic Experience and a senior judge and judge trainer for the Alpaca Owners Association.
Wasim Muklashy, to open their fences to the public. “The idea of picnics was such a natural progression for people to come out and enjoy a beautiful lunch,” said VandenBosch.
“The people that get involved really love the alpaca,” she explained. “There’s something about them that connects a certain kind of person that loves animals, nature and sustainability.” Another gentle soul, Muklashy is co-founder of the picnic experience, and also part owner of the Sisters clothing store, Alpaca by Design. “We joined forces to open the store in Sisters and now we have alpaca experiences, which are held at the Flying Dutchman Farm in Tumalo,” said VandenBosch.
Suffice to say it’s not your ordinary picnic spot. Here, the alpacas aren’t just part of the scenery; they’re your hosts and if you’re lucky, your friends.
“The alpacas’ popularity has really increased over the years,” said VandenBosch.
“There’s been a true appreciation for the Andes farmers in Peru and how magical the alpacas themselves are, and we have an enormous amount of gratitude for the farmers, in the Peruvian highlands in particular, because they are the true shepherds of the alpaca.”
The picnic experiences are available for booking at pacapicnics.com and at Airbnb.com. Meals can be made to accommodate most allergies and dietary restrictions.