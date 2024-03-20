The Latest for Central Oregon Pets

Oregon Ranks Highest in Animal Protection
Oregon had the strongest animal protection laws in the nation as of 2023, according to a new report
published by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the legal advocacy organization for animals.
Many factors and laws were taken into consideration, including a law allowing victims of domestic violence to keep custody of their animals when fleeing situations. Other Oregon protection laws include increased sentences for animal abusers previously convicted of violence, and a requirement for veterinarians to report aggravated cruelty to animals.
Oregon takes animal cruelty offenses seriously, prohibiting anyone convicted of an offense from owning or possessing certain species of animals for a set period of time.
“Over the years, Oregon has pioneered some of the most groundbreaking animal protection actions in the country, from recognizing the sentience of animals to being first in the nation to utilize a statewide special prosecutor for animal crimes,” said Emily Lewis, Animal Defense Fund’s managing attorney.
Possible Fee Increases for Animal Rescues
Animal shelters may have to pay more in licensing fees, as the Oregon Department of Agriculture considers a proposal
to establish a tiered license fee structure. The current animal rescue entities licensing fee, as of March 15, was $375 per license year.
The proposal would calculate fees based on organization type, the number of physical locations and the number of animals transferred into a rescue organization. The licensing program was created in 2019 by the Oregon Legislature with the passage of Senate Bill 883
, requiring that it administer a licensing program for AREs.
Andrea Cantu-Schomus, ODA’s director of communication, said the department was scheduled to file final rules after March 15, at the end of public comment, to give them time to review and consider received comments.
AREs that own or operate one physical location and had under 50 animals transferred into its custody during the previous license year would pay at least $400. The fee increase depends on the number of locations and the number of animals in the rescue entity’s custody.
click to enlarge
Veterinarian Hospital Opens in NE Bend, with Food Cart Lot
Courtesy Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon
Ponch always had a smile for everyone and would be proud of his namesake, Ponch’s Place.
The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon opened Feb. 12 in northeast Bend, in a new building at NE Oxford Court, off Brinson Boulevard. The facility offers emergency, specialty and urgent care 24 hours a day. Now, it will open a new food cart lot and beer garden March 16 at that new location. Ponch’s Place
features a food truck pavilion and a beer garden, creating a personalized experience for pet-parents and staff.
click to enlarge
Julianna LaFollette
Humans and our pets, we all like to eat, so food carts grace the new urgent care pet facility.
The food cart lot will offer a variety of beers on tap and other options such as kombucha and cider. As of March 12, Ponch’s Place announced that it will have four food trucks on site. Patrons can enjoy Carmelitas, serving authentic Mexican food, and Sweet Herb with authentic Chinese food and beverages. The lot will also have God of Pizza and Americana food from Alley Dogz.
The pavilion’s name came from veterinary center dog, Ponch, who served as the “chief morale officer” and was always excited to see anyone he met, according to the facility’s website. Ponch’s Place plans on hosting many community events throughout the year, and plans a grand opening for the new hospital and Ponch’s Place on April 12.