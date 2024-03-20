 2024 Pet Photo Contest! | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

2024 Pet Photo Contest!

Meet the winners!

click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
SW

CUTE PETS OF CENTRAL OREGON


It is not an understatement to say that running this Cutest Pet photo contest is one of the joys our staff looks forward to all year. This year, Central Oregon Pets launched a new online platform allowing readers to vote for their favorites. We got over 800 entries from over 400 pet parents; then, over 2,500 people voted for their favorites. In the following pages, see the photos of all the winners. Each winner earns a free print from High Desert Frameworks, and one lucky entrant also gets a hand-stamped tag from Metalheads Boutique. Thanks to all who entered — in our minds, all the pets of Central Oregon are the cutest!


click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted
click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
Submitted


click to enlarge 2024 Pet Photo Contest!
SW

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Central Oregon Pets
All Special Issues & Guides
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • The Source Weekly
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 20-27, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation