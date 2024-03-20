2024 Pet Photo Contest!

click to enlarge SW

CUTE PETS OF CENTRAL OREGON

I

t is not an understatement to say that running this Cutest Pet photo contest is one of the joys our staff looks forward to all year. This year, Central Oregon Pets launched a new online platform allowing readers to vote for their favorites. We got over 800 entries from over 400 pet parents; then, over 2,500 people voted for their favorites. In the following pages, see the photos of all the winners. Each winner earns a free print from High Desert Frameworks, and one lucky entrant also gets a hand-stamped tag from Metalheads Boutique. Thanks to all who entered — in our minds, all the pets of Central Oregon are the cutest!