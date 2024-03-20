 Central Oregon Pets 2024 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Central Oregon Pets 2024

It's not just the humans who live the good life in Central Oregon! The Pets of the region like to have a good time, too.

By

click to enlarge Central Oregon Pets 2024
Photo by Megan Baker

For the team at Central Oregon Pets (aka the Source Weekly), it’s our favorite time of the year! Nearly every one of us is a parent to a pet or two, and we love sharing the love—and the stories—of local pets. Inside this edition of Central Oregon Pets, let your heart melt with Richard Sitts’ preview of kitten season. Armando Borrego tells the charming tale of a local alpaca farm and its “Alpaca Picnics.” Also learn about the new emergency hospital for Bend pets (and the food cart lot outside of it), a documentary about those helping houseless pets, and of course, don’t miss our annual Cutest Pets Contest winners! There’s so much inside for you and your furry friends to enjoy.

2024 Pet Photo Contest!

A Film About the Pets of the Camps… and CAMP: Companion Animal Medical Project featured in new documentary, premiering March 24

Your Latest Lunch Date: Alpacas: Alpaca Picnics offers an engaging lunch date, a unique bonding activity, a romantic getaway or a serene escape from the hustle of nine-to-five daily life

Kitten Season is Nearly Here! Volunteer foster homes are always in demand

Dog Trainer Gains Hope from Bend Community: The owner of Paw 2 Paw persevered through hardship with the help of clients and community members

Author Debuts ‘Never Leave the Dogs Behind’ Book in Bend: New York Times bestselling author, Brianna Madia, returns with a deeply human tale of primal survival in her second memoir

The Latest for Central Oregon Pets: News for pet parents


Check out the digital edition!
Central Oregon Pets 2024
Photo by Megan Baker

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Central Oregon Pets
All Special Issues & Guides
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
  • The Source Weekly
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 20-27, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation