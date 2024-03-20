Central Oregon Pets 2024

click to enlarge Photo by Megan Baker

or the team at Central Oregon Pets (aka the Source Weekly), it’s our favorite time of the year! Nearly every one of us is a parent to a pet or two, and we love sharing the love—and the stories—of local pets. Inside this edition of Central Oregon Pets, let your heart melt with Richard Sitts’ preview of kitten season. Armando Borrego tells the charming tale of a local alpaca farm and its “Alpaca Picnics.” Also learn about the new emergency hospital for Bend pets (and the food cart lot outside of it), a documentary about those helping houseless pets, and of course, don’t miss our annual Cutest Pets Contest winners! There’s so much inside for you and your furry friends to enjoy.