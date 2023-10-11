On a Mission to Keep Bikes Out of Landfills

Kevin Risse (Ri-see) is the owner of Redmond, Oregon's Risse Racing, a bike component company and full-service bike shop. In honor of the Redmond issue, we chatted with Risse about bikes, bike parts, keeping bikes from becoming obsolete, the pandemic and more.

click to enlarge Courtesy Risse Racing Technology, Inc.

Source Weekly: How did Risse Racing get started?

Kevin Risse: I started the business in 1991 in the Bay Area of California. I was working for FOX (a motorsports suspension distribution company) in college. After coming back from Europe, I was super psyched on mountain biking. FOX at the time had no interest in breaking into (the category), as they were more focused on developing snow-machine parts. After talking with a friend (over beers most likely), I figured that since I didn't have any money to lose, starting my own company was the way to go. I moved to Central Oregon in 2009, primarily because of the mountain biking.

SW: What is Risse Racing?

KR: We sell, develop and make bike components. As a full-service bike shop, we can repair almost anything. We can fix or replace suspension parts on old bikes and do a lot of business for non-serviceable parts. Most all the big bike and component companies will only support technology for a certain number of years. We have the ability to reverse-engineer parts no longer available from the manufacturer, build them in-house, and keep older bikes (and their component groups) running for longer. Our customer base ranges from other bike shops to individuals, and although we are (more) suspension focused, our full CNC machine shop so can build stems and small parts on a custom basis. Our mission is to keep bikes on the trails and out of the landfill. I hate bikes in the landfills!

SW: How has business been since the pandemic?

KR: Our service department has grown exponentially. During the pandemic people were doing whatever they could to get outside, and many looked to online ordering for bikes. Much of our growth came from upgrades and servicing of entry-level bikes. Education is also a part of what we specialized in. Just because you have a suspension fork or shock doesn't mean it's set up properly for you or the terrain you ride. We recently invested in an in-house suspension dynomometer so we can accurately set up and customize suspensions and suspension upgrades. Many of the big companies like FOX, Manitou and Hayes also send us service references as technology changes and they decide to no longer support and service the equipment.

click to enlarge Courtesy Risse Racing Technology, Inc.

SW: How else are you involved with the community

KR: We are members of the Oregon Outdoor Alliance as a way to be active in the greater outdoor community. There is (tremendous) growth in bicycling now and accessibility to new trails is needed. E-bikes are awesome and the technology is here to stay, but in Central Oregon, access is limited. Finding a balance between Acoustic and Electric (assist) bikes is in its infancy, and I am hopeful for more inclusion, education and access in the near future. Getting more people on bikes is good for all, and coexistence is the key to growth.

SW: Soooo... where do you ride?

KR: There is growing trail infrastructure more out of Madras, and the pump track in Redmond is a great addition to infrastructure. Close to home (we ride) The Radlands, Cascade View, Cline [Buttes] and Maston. Hopefully more localized trail development will occur in the near future. Bend still has the most trails available.

Check out Risse Racing:

2237 SW 2nd Ct., Suite C, Redmond