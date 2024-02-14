Winter Walks along the Deschutes River

As winter continues, snow and ice create challenges for getting out to trails in the region. Dog walkers miss cleared sidewalks and some hikers lament breaking trail through deep snow. Not only can the trails get blanketed with snow, but some of the trailheads have limited parking making access difficult. Fortunately, there are options.

click to enlarge Damian Fagan Ducks in a row on the river.

Numerous sections of the Deschutes River Trail provide great walking, running, or skiing alternatives in winter. Some sections are plowed, which helps dog walkers get their canine companions outside for some exercise, while some are left natural so folks can strap on skis, snowshoes or microspikes to get out and enjoy winter.

From mild to wild, here are a few options for winter walking along river trails in the area.

The Deschutes River Trail

The various segments of the DRT offer numerous opportunities to stroll along the river, check the open water areas for wildlife such as waterfowl or the occasional beaver, or river otter swimming in the river, and to get some views of the snow-capped mountains.

In the Old Mill District, Bend Park and Rec does an admirable job of plowing the trail for runners, hikers, and dog walkers. From Farewell Bend Park to McKay Park, also known as the Old Mill Reach, the trail crosses under several roads and crosses over the river at the Bill Healy and Colorado Avenue bridges. Ample parking provides good access, as well, and one can always stop in the Old Mill for a warmup drink. Mileage: 2-5 miles.

Another section of the DRT downstream of the Old Mill is the Pioneer and River Run reaches that stretch from McKay Park to Sawyer Park. There are numerous parking areas along this stretch and the trail is a mix of plowed and unplowed surfaces. Heading downstream from McKay Park, the trail slips along Drake Park and ducks under Newport Avenue along the new boardwalk section. Farther downstream, the trail crosses over the Deschutes River at the First Street Rapids Park. Though the trail here sits atop the Tumalo Irrigation Canal, it may not be plowed. However, the small canyon section has a nice diversity of riparian vegetation and berry-bearing trees before reaching the massive ponderosa pines at Sawyer Park. Mileage: 1.5-4.5 miles round trip.

click to enlarge Damian Fagan A river otter in the rough rests along the Deschutes River.

The Awbrey Reach of the DRT climbs slightly from Sawyer Park and follows the west side of the river as the trail wraps around Awbrey Butte. Be aware of the crossing on the Archie Briggs Canyon Road (especially for downhill traffic if the road is slick) before continuing along the trail to its uninspiring terminus on Awbrey Butte (no parking at this point). There are some great mountain views or vistas of the High Desert buttes to the east to be had, as well as views down into the canyon as the river descends on its way to the Columbia River.

This section is one of the better ones for XC skiers or snowshoers if there is sufficient snow. It's a less-traveled section than some of the other reaches, mostly seeing traffic from neighborhoods on the butte. Mileage: 3-6 miles.

Another section of trail along the Deschutes River is the stretch between Riley Ranch Nature Preserve and Tumalo State Park. From the parking area at Riley Ranch, there are several trails (Juniper and Sage Flat) that loop through juniper and sagebrush areas before dropping down to the river. This break-your-own-trail section slips through the river canyon and past some massive trees before reaching the state park. Mileage: 1.5-4 miles

click to enlarge Damian Fagan Trail sign in the Old Mill District.

Farther out of town there are options to walk along the Fall and Deschutes rivers in La Pine State Park. Parking may be limited due to plowing, but this is an excellent place to spend a quiet winter day walking or skiing through the woods (mountain biking if the snow is gone). The loop trail from the campground cuts through the woods to the Deschutes River then connects to the Fall River before reconnecting to the Deschutes River and the campground. Massive trees, possibilities of wildlife viewing, and views toward Newberry Volcano make this an excellent spot to enjoy winter. Mileage: 1-7 miles.

So, gear up and enjoy some winter walks along the Deschutes River.