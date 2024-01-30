Bend Artist Wins Official Artwork Contest For The 2024 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union announce that a Bend artist won the artwork contest for the 46th running of the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, a Central Oregon tradition and one of the largest multi-sport events in the Northwest. The winning submission from Kendall Wallace, 25, was chosen from 21 entries.





Courtesy MBSEF Bend artist Kendall Wallace with her winning 2024 PPP artwork submission.

Wallace’s entry is now the official artwork of the 2024 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 18.

The winning artwork features three raccoons participating in key SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle events — one skiing, another on a bike, and the other paddling in a canoe (complete with a trash can in the back). Wallace’s drawing was selected from eight finalists that made it to public voting.

“This was one of the most impressive groups of artists that we have seen, and every finalist should be proud,” said Amy Tarnow, executive director of MBSEF. “Kendall’s work stood out for its fun and its creativity, and it will make for a wonderful addition to the 46th running of the Pole Pedal Paddle.”

The annual artwork contest is among the longest-running traditions of the event. Artists of all ages are asked to submit their artwork designs, which are then judged on popularity, uniqueness, and suitability for print by a combination of public voters, MBSEF staff, and SELCO representatives.

This year, the selection committee narrowed the submissions to eight finalists, which were then put forth for public vote. Held from Jan. 17-21, public voting drew more than 2,000 responses.

Wallace moved to Bend in 2016 as a student at Oregon State University-Cascades, and she currently works for Central Oregon nonprofit Advocates for Life Skills and Opportunity. She also creates and sells her artwork under the name “Emo Cowgirl Creations.” Wallace will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug, and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring her winning design. In addition, her artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes, and other promotional and event-related materials.

Registration for race participants began on Monday, Jan. 15. SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle organizers are also asking community members to share photos of their experiences in the event, both past and present. These photos will then be used to help promote the 2024 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. To submit your photos, please email [email protected].