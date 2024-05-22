Bonta Gelato Opens West Side Spot

click to enlarge Courtesy Bonta Artisan Gelato

Bonta Gelato is opening its new location on Galveston Avenue in Bend on Friday, May 24. The new scoop shop is located on the corner of Galveston Avenue and Federal Street, next to 10 Barrel's west side pub. This marks the third location for the beloved brand, with two other locations in downtown Bend and on Wilson Avenue on Bend's east side. The company also plans yet another location, which the Source Weekly announced last week, in Redmond, in a collaboration with Backporch Coffee. No word yet on the exact location in Redmond.

With the official opening of the Galveston location comes a deal: On opening day Friday, all scoops are 50% off.

Bonta Gelato – Galveston Terrace