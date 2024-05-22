 Bonta Gelato Opens West Side Spot | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Bonta Gelato Opens West Side Spot

The new scoop shop is located on the corner of Galveston Avenue and Federal Street, next to 10 Barrel’s west side pub

By

click to enlarge Bonta Gelato Opens West Side Spot
Courtesy Bonta Artisan Gelato

Bonta Gelato is opening its new location on Galveston Avenue in Bend on Friday, May 24. The new scoop shop is located on the corner of Galveston Avenue and Federal Street, next to 10 Barrel's west side pub. This marks the third location for the beloved brand, with two other locations in downtown Bend and on Wilson Avenue on Bend's east side. The company also plans yet another location, which the Source Weekly announced last week, in Redmond, in a collaboration with Backporch Coffee. No word yet on the exact location in Redmond.

With the official opening of the Galveston location comes a deal: On opening day Friday, all scoops are 50% off.

Bonta Gelato – Galveston Terrace
631 NW Federal St., Suite 100, Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 22-29, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation